Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Liverpool’s superstars were given a reality check at the weekend and they look to get back to winning ways as they travel to Istanbul to take on Galatasaray at the fearsome RAMS Park.

Arne Slot’s side fell to a first defeat of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Liverpool getting a taste of their own medicine, losing to a last-minute winner, but attention now quickly turns back to the Champions League.

A late show against Atletico Madrid sealed them an opening night victory, but this promises to be a different proposition as they go up against the Turkish champions and their boisterous home support.

Gala boast some good talent including the familiar face of Ilkay Gundogan and Victor Osimhen, so they are far from being pushovers.

It’ll be a tough challenge for the Reds – and especially for Ibrahima Konate – but they’ve shown their winning mentality on several occasions this season and are a tough nut to crack.

Galatasaray team news

Okan Buruk’s side have a clean bill of health, with no notable absentees for this one.

Victor Osimhen recently returned to the side after an injury, with him likely leading the line on Tuesday night.

There are several familiar faces in their squad, with former Premier League stars Davinson Sanchez, Leroy Sane and Lucas Torriera likely to start.

Galatasaray expected line-up

(3-4-3) Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Jakobs; Sallai, Torreira, Gundogan, Elmali; Sane, Osimhen, Yilmaz

Liverpool team news

Liverpool expected line-up

Galatasaray vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on Amazon Prime, with coverage starting from 18.30 and kick-off at 20.00. There will also be live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool stats

This will be the first meeting between the two since 2006, when Rafa Benitez’s side lost 3-2 despite a brace from Robbie Fowler.

There have been four clashes between the two, with there being one win apiece and two draws.

Both teams are top of their domestic leagues, with Liverpool winning five of their six games and Gala winning all seven of their games, but the Turkish team lost their opening Champions League game to Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Clement Turpin is the referee for this one, the Frenchman has taken charge of two Ligue 1 games this season. He also refereed England’s 0-5 thrashing of Serbia in September.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool predictions

This will be another tight game for Liverpool, who have been involved in seven games that have been won by a one-goal margin this season.

We think it could be close to call, but we do think there’ll be plenty of goals. Both side have been clinical in the box this season, with Liverpool and Gala both scoring at least twice on six occasions this term. Over 3.5 goals could hold plenty of value here.

Ekitike will likely be back in the line-up on Tuesday and we think he’ll continue his good start, anytime goalscorer offers weak value, but 3+ shots on target is a good shout, especially given that the hosts’ defence was breached five times in their league phase opener.