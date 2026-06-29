Germany v Paraguay: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Germany started the 2026 World Cup with a flourish by hammering Curacao 7-1. They secured their spot in the knockout phase after just two games via a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast thanks to two goals from super-sub Denis Undav.

But hopes of a clean sweep in Group E were undone by Ecuador in their final game as La Tri got the win they needed to stun the sluggish Germans 2-1. Ultimately, it didn’t matter as Germany topped the group but the display didn’t go down well.

Paraguay qualified as one of the eight best third-placed teams following a win, a draw and a loss. An opening 4-1 defeat to co-hosts USA put them on the back foot, but they upset Turkey 1-0 and then played out a goalless draw with Australia which allowed both teams to progress.

Germany v Paraguay kick-off time

Germany v Paraguay kicks off at 9.30pm BST (3.30pm local) on Monday, June 29 at Boston Stadium.

Germany v Paraguay how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 9pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Germany team news

There’s a clamour in Germany for boss Julian Nagelsmann to return Joshua Kimmich to midfield. So far the Bayern Munich star has operated at right-back and hasn’t been as influential.

Nagelsmann will also be aware of the criticism surrounding veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was blamed for Ecuador’s winner. Neuer returned after a two-year international absence to replace Oliver Baumann.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is definitely missing after being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury picked up against the Ivory Coast.

Paraguay team news

Miguel Almiron missed the Australia stalemate but is now available again after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Turkey.

The former Newcastle winger was sent off for addressing a Turkish opponent while covering his mouth with his hand, falling victim to a new rule that was brought in ahead of the tournament.

Germany v Paraguay odds

Despite being beaten by South American opponents last time, Germany are hot 4/11 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16.

Paraguay are 15/2 while The Draw is 4/1.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Germany are just 1/6 to go through. Paraguay are 9/2 to advance.

The bookmakers haven’t been impressed by Germany so far and with tournament favourites, France, their likely last-16 opponents, the four-time winners are 20s to hoist the trophy again.

Germany v Paraguay prediction

The two have met twice before, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw in a 2013 friendly and Germany edging a narrow 1-0 win in the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup.

A repeat of the latter looks far more likely against an obdurate and organised Paraguay, who kept clean sheets in their last two matches but managed to score just twice in the group phase.

Boston Stadium has already witnessed two 1-0s in the five matches it’s staged so far, and the New England Patriots’ home ground was also the scene of England’s drab 0-0 draw with Ghana.

That 1-0 Germany scoreline is 6/1, while Die Mannschaft to win by a one-goal margin at 11/4 is another option.

The Germans have shared the goals around at this World Cup, with seven different players finding the net.

Despite getting into plenty of good positions and recording two assists, Florian Wirtz isn’t yet one of them, so back the Liverpool man to get off the mark here. He’s 21/10 to score anytime.

Wirtz has scored 11 goals in his last 30 international appearances so is due one.