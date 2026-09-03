Hull City v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

If asked to name four teams who might bank the maximum six points from their first two games, many would have correctly guessed Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. But is there seriously anyone out there who would have had Hull completing the quartet?

Favourites for relegation, the Tigers stunned Manchester United 2-0 in their season opener and followed that by scoring a late winner to beat Coventry, the team that finished 22 points above them in the Championship last season.

By contrast, it’s been a nightmare start for Aston Villa. In defeats to Brighton (0-4) and Arsenal (0-1), they haven’t even managed a shot on target. With zero points and a goal difference of -5, they’re joint-bottom alongside Tottenham.

Hull City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Hull v Aston Villa kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, September 5 at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Hull City team news

Hull have a number of players still ruled out. The list includes Jack Butland, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Hidemasa Morita, Oscar Zambrano and Darko Gyabi.

They also have several doubts for this one. Defender Nobel Mendy will hopefully be available (muscle fatigue) given his impressive start to the season, while Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks and Matty Jacob will all be assessed.

Forward Joe Gelhardt is back in training but will likely need more time.

The Tigers welcomed six new players to the club on deadline day, signing Ilyas Ansah, Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Robinio Vaz, Sorba Thomas and Christos Mouzakitis.

They are unlikely to go straight into the starting line-up, but may all be named in the matchday squad.

Aston Villa team news

Villa lost striker Ollie Watkins at the end of the transfer window as he joined Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans and Emi Martinez in their list of big-name ‘outs’.

One of the new signings, Nicolas Jackson, is set to start up front while Unai Emery will hope new German acquisition, Leon Goretzka, will be up to speed after he joined from Bayern Munich.

Other summer signings, defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and winger Ibrahim Mbaye, are likely to start on the bench while Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is set to make his second appearance as Villa’s new man between the sticks after a promising debut.

Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi and Brian Madjo remain sidelined, while Joao Gomes is still suspended after his red card against Brighton.

Hull v Aston Villa odds

Hull are looking to become just the second newly-promoted team in Premier League history to win their first three matches. They’re 3/1 to do so.

Aston Villa are a shade of odds-on at 17/20 to take victory, while The Draw is 5/2.

Despite their fast start, Hull are still 2/5 favourites for relegation while Villa trade at 6/1 to finish in the top five.

Hull v Aston Villa prediction

Hull have done brilliantly so far but a reality check is surely just around the corner and Villa could be the team to administer it.

Emery is one of the best coaches in the Premier League and after the shock of their big loss to Brighton, Villa were much, much better in the narrow 1-0 home loss to Arsenal.

Now it’s time to kick on and one of their new signings, Nicolas Jackson, can help them get past Hull.

The Senegalese striker knows his way around the Premier League after two years at Chelsea so take the 13/5 for Jackson to score in a Villa win.

Don’t rule out a Hull goal though so, in terms of a correct scoreline, try a 2-1 Villa win which pays 17/2.

Villa to win and Both teams to Score at 14/5 is another option.