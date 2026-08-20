Hull v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

No team scored more points in the second half of the Premier League last season than Manchester United (41 in 19 games) but can Michael Carrick maintain the momentum after what was rather a free hit following his appointment back in January?

Opinion is split, especially as Carrick will need to juggle a Champions League campaign. United had no European football last season so were able to give their full attention to the Premier League.

Hull are back in the top flight after scraping into the Championship playoffs in sixth spot and then beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at Wembley in the final. They’d been absent from the Premier League for a decade.

Hull v Man Utd kick-off time

Hull v Man Utd kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, August 22 at the MKM Stadium.

Hull v Man Utd how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Hull team news

Hull boss Sergej Jakirović has plenty of injury headaches for their opening game of the campaign.

Jack Butland, Joe Gelhardt, Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Oscar Zambrano and Charlie Hughes are all ruled out, while Cody Drameh and Matty Jacob will be assessed nearer kick-off.

Man Utd team news

Carrick is expected to give starts to summer signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as United look to win their Premier League opener for a record 23rd time.

Benjamin Sesko is still a doubt despite returning to training following a shin problem, so Bryan Mbeumo is set to start at the spearhead of the United attack after impressing there during pre-season.

Like Sesko, Karl Darlow is now in training after missing all of pre-season and could make the matchday squad against Hull.

Mason Mount impressed in pre-season before picking up a foot injury in a 1-1 draw with PSG, and now faces a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Youngster Ayden Heaven could partner Harry Maguire in defence with Lisandro Martinez returning late after reaching the World Cup final with Argentina.

Matthijs de Ligt has not played since November due to a back injury, and while he is now back in training, the Hull game will come too soon for him.

Manuel Ugarte is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the World Cup.

Hull v Man Utd odds

Man Utd are hot favourites to win the match at 4/11.

Hull have never beaten United in their 10 previous Premier League meetings and they’re 7/1 to break that streak. The Draw is 4/1.

In the title betting, United are 9/1 fifth favourites behind 6/5 Arsenal, 7/2 Man City, 11/2 Liverpool and 8/1 Chelsea.

Hull v Man Utd prediction

History suggests this only goes one way.

United have won eight of their 10 previous Premier League meetings with Hull and have never lost in the top-flight when facing a newly-promoted team in their first game of the season, winning nine of those 12 matches.

In addition, Carrick has won four of his six managerial meetings with Hull.

United are clearly very short for the win, so the best bets lie elsewhere.

Bruno Fernandes racked up a Premier League record 21 assists last season, so looks fairly priced at 13/8 to set one up here.

Bryan Mbeumo scored three times in pre-season and is also worth focusing on.

Fernandes to assist and Mbeumo to score anytime pays 7/2.