Strugglers Liverpool make the tough trip to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday

‘All is not right at Liverpool’ is starting to look like a massive understatement.

As if blowing a 2-0 lead and dropping two more points at Leeds wasn’t bad enough, the benched Mo Salah gave a rare interview to the press after the game, saying he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and that he suddenly has no relationship with boss Arne Slot.

Salah’s extraordinary outburst is the last thing the Reds need as their title defence continues to falter following back-to-back draws with Sunderland and Leeds.

Hopes that Liverpool’s problems were only domestic were rocked heavily by a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of PSV in their previous Champions League match.

That left the Reds 13th in the 36-team table although, looking on the brighter side, only a point behind those in the top eight, who qualify automatically for the knockout stage.

Tuesday’s rivals Inter are swimming in much calmer waters after four wins and a defeat in their five European assignments so far. The loss came after conceding a last-gasp strike in a 2-1 defeat away to Atletico Madrid last time.

Domestically, Inter sit second in Serie A – a point behind Napoli – after 10 wins and four defeats in their 14 games so far.

How to watch Inter v Liverpool

Inter v Liverpool kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Tuesday, December 9 at the San Siro.

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Inter team news

Flying right-back Denzil Dumfries could finally make a return to the side after an ankle injury.

The Dutchman, who has two goals in this season’s Champions League, has missed the last five matches.

Matteo Darmian (calf) and Tomas Palacios (hamstring) are set to miss out again as last year’s beaten finalists look for their fifth win out of six in the tournament after victories over Ajax, Slavia Prague, Union SG and Kairat.

Inter expected line-up

(3-5-2) Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Hernandez, Augusto, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Liverpool team news

After his explosive comments, Mo Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s travelling party to Italy.

With Cody Gakpo picking up a knock at Leeds, this could be a chance for Slot to try perhaps what could be the future of Liverpool – Florian Wirtz in behind a front two of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

After his latest defensive gaffe, Ibrahima Konata must be at risk of being dropped, with Joe Gomez the most likely man to take his place in central defence.

Connor Bradley, who is set to start a domestic ban next weekend, is still available in Europe so should retain his place at right-back.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Wirtz; Isak, Ekitike.

Inter v Liverpool stats

– Internazionale and Liverpool have faced each other on six previous occasions – all in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – with the Reds winning four of the six to date (L2).

– Five of the last six meetings between Internazionale and Liverpool have seen one of the sides win and keep a clean sheet (2 for Inter, 3 for Liverpool).

– Liverpool have won five of their last six away games against Italian sides in Europe (L1), including one at the San Siro last season (3-1 v Milan in September 2024).

– Since losing their first two UEFA Champions League home matches of 2022 – one of which was against Liverpool (0-2) – Internazionale have gone unbeaten in their last 18 home matches in the UEFA Champions League (W15 D3); the longest current streak in the competition.

– Inter (12.8) and Liverpool (12.7) are the top two sides for non-penalty expected goals in the UEFA Champions League this season.

– Since scoring five goals from 18 shots and 3.2 expected goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in October, Liverpool have scored just twice from 44 shots and 4.9 xG in their last two UEFA Champions League games.

– Inter’s Lautaro Martínez has scored in all five of his UEFA Champions League games at home in 2025 (8 goals).

Inter v Liverpool predictions

This looks a dangerous fixture for Liverpool given that Inter are far and away the top scorers in Serie A this season.

At home, they’ve been particularly prolific, firing in 21 goals in eight games.

With Liverpool’s defence creaking, Inter will be hard to keep in check and there are plenty of scorer options for the Nerazzurri.

Lautaro Martinez has netted in each of his last five Champions League home games and he comes into this one with six goals in his last seven matches.

Back him at 17/10 to find the net.

The balance of the group table suggests Liverpool need to take something if they want to finish in a top eight spot.

If their forwards gel, don’t rule out the Reds creating enough good chances.

But the hosts are formidable at home – a big step up on Liverpool’s recent opponents – so back Inter and Both Teams To Score which pays 11/4.