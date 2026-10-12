LASK v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the super-hyped showdown at Anfield on Sunday after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off with the score 0-0, Liverpool will hope to find life much easier and calmer in Austria.

The Reds opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid so are on the right track in Europe again. They’ve been impressive in the 36-team league phase since it was introduced, topping it in 2024/25 and finishing third last season.

Reigning Austrian champions LASK hit the headlines after coming from 4-0 down on aggregate to beat Celtic 5-4 in their Champions League qualifier. They opened the league phase with a disappointing 1-0 loss to AEK Athens and have taken just one point out of six since in the Austrian Bundesliga.

LASK v Liverpool kick-off time

LASK v Liverpool kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday, October 14 at the Raiffeisen Arena.

LASK v Liverpool: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting from 5pm.

LASK team news

The hosts are without trio Cheikne Kebe, Art Smakaj and Ramiz Harakate. They’re expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool look set to be without Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominic Szoboszlai again after the trio missed the Manchester City defeat.

But Gravenberch is available as his ban for Sunday’s red card only applies domestically.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees.

With games coming thick and fast, Andoni Iraola may use this match against weaker opposition to give starts to Joe Gomez, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.

LASK v Liverpool odds

Liverpool are just 2/7 to win the game and make it six points out of six in the league phase.

LASK are 8/1 while The Draw is 5/1.

Liverpool are 16/1 seventh favourites to win the Champions League.

LASK v Liverpool prediction

Liverpool beat LASK 7-1 on aggregate in the 2023-24 Europa League group stage, winning 4-0 at Anfield and 3-1 in Linz.

It may not be as convincing this time but the Reds have won 19 of their last 22 Champions League group stage/league phase games so it’s hard to make a case for LASK, who haven’t won any of their last nine at this level.

The extremely short odds on Liverpool aren’t appealing though so it may be worth looking at ‘winning margin’ which might be closer than many think.

Iraola’s men have won four games this season – two by a two-goal margin and two by a single goal. Given the team news, back Liverpool to win by one goal at 10/3.

Florian Wirtz attracted more heat for his lacklustre display against Manchester City and was hooked after 66 minutes.

But that will give him fresher legs and perhaps playing in Austria will give the German a level of comfort and superiority that he’s not feeling in the Premier League.

Back Wirtz, who netted for his country in the international break, to score anytime at 12/5.