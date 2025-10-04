Leeds vs Tottenham predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know, plus free betting tips, as Leeds face Tottenham in the Premier League

Leeds welcome Tottenham to Elland Road for Saturday’s early kick-off, aiming to extend an unbeaten home start under Daniel Farke.

The Whites have taken five points from three at home and were seconds away from back-to-back wins before Bournemouth’s 93rd-minute equaliser last weekend.

Spurs arrive with just one defeat in all competitions and late equalisers in each of their last two matches, a team still finding moments even when performance dips.

This will be their seventh game in 22 days, with a midweek trip to Bodo adding to a demanding run. Frank has rotated, but it’s still a heavy early schedule for a side adapting to new ideas.

Beating Manchester City away showed Spurs’ ability to thrive in open games, but Leeds present a different challenge. Farke’s side sit deep, defend in numbers and wait for their moments.

Elland Road will be lively, and Leeds have leaned on structure and set pieces to good effect, though they’ve also given plenty away from dead balls.

Tottenham bring pace and control on the road and have already won at Manchester City and West Ham, even if finishing has been patchy at times.

Recent meetings have been chaotic and high scoring, and nothing about these two suggests a quiet lunchtime. This is a proper early test of Leeds’ home resolve and Spurs’ stamina under Thomas Frank.

Leeds team news

Daniel Farke is still waiting on Willy Gnonto, who has missed two games with a calf problem. Lucas Perri is the only long-term absentee.

Daniel James has picked up an ankle knock in training and won’t be involved, which should see Brenden Aaronson remain in the side.

Jayden Bogl and Gabriel Gudmundsson have been standout performers in the full-back positions this campaign.

Sean Longstaff was outstanding against Bournemouth with a goal and an assist, while Ethan Ampadu anchors the midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the line once more.

Leeds expected line-up

(4-3-3) Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Tottenham team news

Thomas Frank is still without several key players. Radu Dragusin and James Maddison are long-term ACL absentees, while Dejan Kulusevski remains sidelined.

Dominic Solanke has undergone ankle surgery, and Randal Kolo Muani is struggling with a dead leg. Yves Bissouma is another doubt with a knee problem.

Cristian Romero is expected to return after missing the midweek trip to Bodo/Glimt, while Xavi Simons should also come back into the starting XI.

Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Bergvall continue to shine in midfield alongside lynchpin Joao Palhinha.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-3-3) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

How to watch and listen

Leeds vs Tottenham will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting from 11:30am ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through Discovery+, while BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide live commentary for UK listeners.

Leeds vs Tottenham stats

– Leeds are unbeaten at home this season (W1 D2), extending a 23-game league run at Elland Road.

– Leeds haven’t won a Premier League game kicking off before 3pm since August 2022 (D2 L9).

– Leeds have scored four set-piece goals but conceded six, the second-most in the division.

– Nine of the last nine matches between these sides have gone over 2.5 goals.

– Spurs have won their last four meetings with Leeds, scoring 15 goals in that run.

– Tottenham have taken seven points from three away league games this season.

– Spurs have drawn their last two league matches, their first such run since 2016.

Leeds vs Tottenham predictions

Leeds have grown into life back in the Premier League. They’ve frustrated Newcastle, Wolves and Bournemouth in recent weeks, pulling each side out of rhythm and forcing scrappy contests at Elland Road.

Arsenal are the only team to brush them aside, and Daniel Farke’s men look tougher to beat at home. With set pieces adding an edge, there’s a sense they may also have more goals in them than people realise.

Tottenham have travelled well, beating both City and West Ham, but this is their seventh game in 22 days. The midweek trip to Norway adds fatigue, and breaking down a deep Leeds block will be tricky.

Leeds can cause problems on the counter and from set plays, while Spurs’ pace and creativity in midfield should create chances of their own.

Calvert-Lewin looks key for the hosts. He is averaging just over two shots on target per 90 minutes, and his aerial presence will trouble a Spurs back line that hasn’t looked flawless against direct balls.