Leeds return to Elland Road on Sunday needing a performance to halt a slide that has pulled them towards the bottom of the table.

Four defeats in five have exposed familiar problems in both boxes, with only the win over West Ham offering any relief.

A 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest last time out summed up the uncertainty in their play.

Aston Villa arrive in a far stronger position. They have won four of their last six across all competitions and look settled in both structure and approach.

Their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth and 1-0 win against Manchester City underline the levels they can reach.

This fixture, though, has rarely favoured Leeds. Villa have gone four league visits to Elland Road without conceding and have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League trips here.

Leeds have also failed to beat a side starting the day in the top half since October 2022. Villa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 17 Premier League matches against promoted teams under Unai Emery.

Elland Road can still be a factor, but Leeds will need clarity and intensity to disrupt a Villa side operating with confidence.

How to watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Leeds United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 14:00 (UK) on Sunday, November 23, at Elland Road.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Leeds team news

Wilfried Gnonto is a doubt with a calf issue, while Sebastiaan Bornauw is also facing a late test on a knee problem.

Daniel Farke has rotated regularly in midfield, but Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff remain central to the structure.

Lukas Nmecha should lead the line again, with Noah Okafor and Dan James offering the movement and speed Leeds have relied on in their better home moments.

Leeds expected line-up

(4-3-3) Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; James, Nmecha, Okafor

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa remain without Andres Garcia and Tyrone Mings, who continue their recovery from knocks and a hamstring issue respectively.

Ezri Konsa and Emi Buendia are doubts, though Villa will hope both can be involved after strong recent displays.

Buendia’s form has been a major positive, with five goal involvements in his last five Premier League games.

If he is passed fit, he should support Rogers and Watkins in the attack.

Aston Villa expected line-up

(4-4-2) Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Buendia; Rogers, Watkins

Leeds United vs Aston Villa stats

– Leeds are winless in their last five Premier League games against Aston Villa.

– Leeds have gone seventeen league games without beating a side starting the day in the top half.

– Leeds have scored a league-high 80% of their Premier League goals in the first half this season.

– Villa have lost just one of their last eleven Premier League away matches at Elland Road.

– Villa have kept clean sheets on each of their last four Premier League visits to Leeds.

– Villa are unbeaten in seventeen Premier League matches against promoted sides under Unai Emery.

– Villa have scored more goals from outside the box than any other Premier League side this season.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa predictions

Leeds may take confidence from their decent form at Elland Road, but they’ve endured a wobble lately.

Despite flying out of the traps and scoring early goals at home, the Whites have now lost four of five.

Farke’s side creates moments but struggles to convert them, while their defensive gaps become increasingly exposed as the game settles.

Villa arrive in much better form. Emery’s side move the ball with purpose and should control long stretches of this match.

The Spaniard has avoided defeat in all 17 meetings with newly-promoted teams. A Villa win at 7/5 is tempting.

Leeds have done a good job of massively outperforming their visitors in the xG stakes, even if it doesn’t always translate to goals.

But a goal feels within reach on Sunday afternoon, so both teams to score also appeals. In fact, we spot a Betway Boost offering both teams to score in the first half at 5/1.