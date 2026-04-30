Leeds v Burnley: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The nagging threat of relegation appeared to be lifted from Leeds as they hit the magic 40 points mark with back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Wolves followed by a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

But last weekend wasn’t a good one for Leeds. They suffered defeat in their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and also saw the three teams below them in the Premier League all win. Nottingham Forest moved to 39 points while West Ham and Spurs climbed to 36 and 34 points respectively.

The bad news: Leeds aren’t quite over the line yet. The good news: Friday night’s visitors to Elland Road are second-bottom Burnley. The Clarets were relegated last weekend and on Thursday parted company with boss Scott Parker.

Leeds v Burnley kick-off time

Leeds v Burnley kicks off at 20.00 BST on Friday, May 1 at Elland Road.

Leeds v Burnley how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Leeds team news

Midfielder Ilia Gruev has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is also absent due to a thigh problem while Noah Okafor (calf) and Jaka Bijol (hip) will be assessed nearer kick-off.

Burnley team news

Burnley have three players who will be given late fitness checks – Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (calf) and Zeki Amdouni (knee).

Josh Cullen, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer are all still unavailable.

Leeds v Burnley odds

Leeds are big favourites at 4/11 to get the win while Burnley are 15/2 to secure what would be just a third away victory of the campaign. The Draw is 4/1.

Leeds fans will be comforted by the fact that they’re as big as 28/1 to be relegated. That compares extremely favourably to 4/6 Spurs, 6/4 West Ham and 16/1 Nottingham Forest. They all have four games to play.

The early betting for next Burnley manager shows Steven Gerrard as 4/7 favourite ahead of 2/1 Craig Bellamy.

Leeds v Burnley prediction

Leeds have been playing more like a mid-table team for quite a while now. A table showing results since the calendar flipped to 2026 has Daniel Farke’s men in 11th with 20 points.

That same ‘2026 only’ table shows Burnley rock-bottom with just eight points from 15 games.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games while a more niche stat is that the Whites have won each of their last five top-flight matches against already relegated sides. Aggregate scoreline: 18-3.

Michael Jackson will stand in as interim boss for Burnley which offers plenty of opportunity for puns so let’s do that.

This should be as easy as ABC for Leeds and another bad night for Burnley.

The 4/11 on a home win is short but there is definitely scope to play the handicaps and back Leeds -1 at 11/10.

Burnley have shipped 42 away goals this season so try pro-Leeds scorelines of 3-0 at 9/1 and 3-1 at 12/1.