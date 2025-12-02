This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Despite being only 13 matches in, Chelsea’s home game with Arsenal threatened to be a pivotal point of the season.

Would Arsenal win it and kick nine clear of the second-placed Blues? Or would this young Chelsea side take victory, close the gap to three and emerge as genuine title contenders.

In the end it was ‘as you were’, the game ending in a 1-1 draw to keep Arsenal six clear of their London rivals.

But the fact that Chelsea grabbed a point when playing all of the second half with just 10 men after Moises Caicedo’s 38th-minute red card meant Enzo Maresca’s men emerged with plenty of credit.

The same could be said of Leeds after their last-gasp loss at Manchester City.

With the hosts 2-0 up after just 25 minutes, many feared the worst for Daniel Farke’s side.

But the Whites fought back brilliantly after the break to level at 2-2 and even threatened to bank all three points before Phil Foden struck a beauty to give City a dramatic 3-2 win.

And it doesn’t get any easier for Leeds. After Wednesday’s game with Chelsea, they host Liverpool at the weekend.

How to watch Leeds v Chelsea

Leeds v Chelsea kicks off at 20.15 GMT on Wednesday, December 3 at Elland Road.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Leeds team news

Sean Longstaff is again absent for the Whites as he recovers from a calf problem.

But Sebastiaan Bornauw and Anton Stach are available again as Farke tries to find the formula that will help lift Leeds out of the relegation zone and, if rumours are to be believed, save his job.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jaka Bijol impressed from the bench in Leeds’ nearly heroic turnaround at Manchester City so both could get the nod from the start.

Leeds expected line-up

(4-3-3) Perri; Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle; Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha, Gnonto.

Chelsea team news

After being absent since September, Cole Palmer finally returned to the Chelsea bench against Arsenal.

He remained an unused sub so this could be the ideal chance to get the England star up and running again.

But Maresca must do without Caicedo after his red card against Arsenal while Reece James, who also played in midfield against the Gunners, is likely to be rested as Chelsea manage his minutes.

Andrey Santos is likely to slot into midfield while Palmer, Pedro Neto and Estevao could form an exciting attacking trio behind striker Joao Pedro.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Leeds v Chelsea stats

– Leeds have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L6), though it was in their last meeting at Elland Road in August 2022 (3-0).

– Chelsea have won just six of their 48 away league games against Leeds (D13 L29) – only at Sheffield Wednesday (12%) do they have a lower win rate on the road than against the Whites (12.5% – min. 20 matches).

– Leeds have won just one of their last 12 midweek Premier League games (D5 L6), beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in April 2023.

– Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), going down 2-0 at Ipswich and 3-0 at Brighton last season (W12 D3).

– Leeds have lost two of their last three home league matches (W1), only one fewer than in their previous 49 combined at Elland Road (W35 D11 L3).

– Chelsea lost their last two Premier League games in December 2024, losing to Fulham and Ipswich.

– Five of Leeds United’s seven Premier League goals at Elland Road this season have been scored in the first half of games (71%).

Leeds v Chelsea predictions

Maresca has never tasted victory against Leeds while Farke has lost all three of his Premier League matches against Chelsea.

But if that suggests a draw, common sense points to an away win.

Leeds have the look of a side that can play well in patches and sometimes deserve better but one which ultimately concedes too many goals and loses.

Chelsea are the highest scorers on the road this season (14 goals in six matches) while Leeds have conceded at nearly two a game so far (25 in 13).

While no pushovers at home, Leeds look up against it here so take Chelsea to dominate from the start.

The bet to make is Chelsea/Chelsea in the Half Time/Full Time market at 7/4, Cole Palmer’s likely return suggesting the Blues can lead at the break and kick on from there.

For a goalscorer bet, back Pedro Neto at 3/1. He’s wheeled away in celebration in two of his last three away Premier League games.