Leeds United v Man United: Whites’ horrendous H2H record to continue

Such has been Leeds United’s improvement in recent games, there was no sense of shock or surprise that they should emerge from Anfield with a 0-0 draw on New Year’s Day.

Daniel Farke’s side deserved their point after a disciplined defensive display and almost nicked it at the end but saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range poke ruled out for offside.

From looking like a side in grave danger of the drop, Leeds are now unbeaten in six Premier League games (four draws and two wins) and sit seven points clear of third-bottom West Ham.

As for their fierce rivals across the M62, Manchester United’s position of sixth seems decent enough but there are still too many underwhelming results.

Ruben Amorim knows that two wins, three draws and a defeat from the last six isn’t enough for United fans desperate for success and the 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Wolves last time was particularly frustrating.

Amorim’s stock will dip further if he can’t get a result in a fixture that the Red Devils have dominated down the years.

How to watch Leeds v Man Utd

Leeds v Man Utd kicks off at 12.30 GMT on Sunday, January 5 at Elland Road.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full live radio coverage.

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without the influential Ethan Ampadu after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in the stalemate at Anfield.

Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka looks likely to step in for the suspended Welshman.

Joe Rodon is again set to miss out with an ankle injury while Sebastian Bornauw will be given a late fitness test.

Farke, bidding to keep his squad fresh, put Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor on the bench at Liverpool but is likely to return both forwards to the starting line-up here.

Leeds expected line-up

(3-5-2) Perri; Bijol, Struijk, Bogle; Justin, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Man Utd team news

The visitors will once more have to cope with the rare absence of Bruno Fernandes as the skipper battles to shake off a hamstring injury.

They certainly missed him in the 1-1 draw against Wolves and the Red Devils are further depleted by Afcon absences and injuries to other key men.

At the back, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire still haven’t recovered while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are still away on international duty.

Will Amorim give a four-man defence another shot after the reversion to three at the back again failed against Wolves? The vast majority of United fans will hope so.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Shaw, Martinez, Heaven, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Cunha, Zirkzee; Sesko.

Leeds v Man Utd stats

– Leeds have won just one of their last 19 Premier League games against Manchester United (D6 L12) and are winless in nine since a 1-0 home win in September 2002.

– Manchester United have won their last two away league games against Leeds – they’ve never won three consecutive visits to Elland Road before.

– Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League games against promoted sides (W22 D3).

– Leeds have only failed to score in one of their last 17 Premier League home games, a 0-0 draw with Newcastle in August.

– Manchester United have drawn six games in the Premier League this season, with the Red Devils opening the scoring in every one.

– Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last 14 Premier League away games.

– Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games.

Leeds v Man Utd predictions

It looked as if Farke had more than one eye on this match when he rested key men for the trip to Liverpool.

But Leeds got a point and now they have a refreshed forward line to go at a Manchester United side that haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road all season.

United’s concession of 16 away goals in their nine away fixtures (won three, drawn three, lost three) puts them at risk and, with Bruno Fernandes absent, perhaps Leeds will never get a better chance to put one over their bitter rivals.

The hosts are slight favourites at 6/4 but maybe that just seems a little short given that the Mancunians, for all their shortcomings, have only lost five of 19 Premier League games this season.

A simpler pro-Leeds bet at a similar price is to back Calvert-Lewin to score anytime at 13/8.

His strike-rate of seven goals in seven games is superb and he has to be followed when in this sort of form.

Will it be enough to give Leeds all three points?

Perhaps not. Before the trip to Liverpool, three times in the previous four matches DCL’s goals were only enough to secure a draw rather than a win.

Therefore, back Calvert-Lewin to score in a draw which pays around 8/1.