Leeds v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Following contrasting results in the Carabao Cup, Leeds and Newcastle will now face each other in the Premier League.

Leeds were 2-0 up at Chelsea before the hosts turned the game around with six second-half goals, while Newcastle won 1-0 away at Millwall to book their place in the last 16.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and currently sit on five points after a win and two draws.

Leeds v Newcastle kick-off time

Leeds v Newcastle kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, September 14 at Elland Road.

Leeds v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Leeds team news

Having been named on the bench in the Carabao Cup, James Trafford, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should all go back in the starting line-up.

Joe Rodon remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and summer signing Nico Elvedi will continue to deputise in the back three.

Daniel James reported discomfort in his back and hamstring during the warm-up at Brighton last weekend, but was able to play over an hour at Stamford Bridge.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev hasn’t featured since suffering a meniscus injury in April, but he is back in training and could be in the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Mateo Joseph is a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during his loan spell at Mallorca last season.

Newcastle team news

Amar Dedic was substituted at half-time against Millwall due to a hamstring injury, although Matthias Jaissle has suggested that the issue isn’t too serious.

His withdrawal allowed Tino Livramento to get 45 minutes under his belt after returning from a calf problem, and the England international will start at right-back if Dedic isn’t available.

Back-up goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen missed the Carabao Cup win after turning his ankle in training, but could be back on the bench against Newcastle.

Dan Burn and Joelinton are yet to feature this season due to ankle and quad injuries respectively, with the pair not expected to return until after the international break.

William Osula is no longer wearing a protective boot as he steps up his recovery from a foot injury, but this game will come a bit too soon for him.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has made two substitute appearances since arriving from Lille in a £51million move on deadline day and is now pushing for his full debut.

Leeds v Newcastle odds

Leeds head into the game as favourites and are 7/5 to secure all three points in front of their home fans.

Newcastle are 21/10 to secure victory, while The Draw is 13/5.

Leeds v Newcastle prediction

Leeds are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Newcastle (D4, L2), with their last victory against them coming away from home back in January 2021.

But the Geordies haven’t won away at Elland Road since January 2022, when Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick earned his side a 1-0 victory.

The points have been shared in Newcastle’s last two away games against Leeds, and we’re predicting another draw between two evenly matched teams.

Both sides are dangerous going forward but have often struggled to keep clean sheets, and that leads us to back a score draw at 7/2. A 2-2 draw is available at 12/1.

Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals (seven) and has more goal contributions (nine) against Newcastle than he does against any other side.

The striker has also found the back of the net in each of his last four Premier League appearances at Elland Road. He’s 17/10 to score anytime.

Harvey Barnes has seven goals in eight Premier League appearances against Leeds. Only Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Teddy Sheringham and Mo Salah have netted more against them in the competition.

The winger already has three goals to his name this season and is 29/10 to score at Elland Road.