Leeds vs Everton prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

There were murmurs of ‘Leeds are falling apart again’ from rival fans at points last season, but the Whites dealt with the pressure and clinched the Championship title, winning 100 points in the process.

Now they’re back in the big time and there’s something about Leeds in the Premier League that feels right.

Daniel Farke made sure that this latest absence from the top flight wasn’t as long with their return coming just two years since their relegation.

Elland Road under the lights will be boisterous, but Leeds’ task to stay in the Premier League is certainly a tough ask.

Farke has been given funds to improve their squad, with much-needed top flight experience coming into the team in the form of Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but they are still light on proven options across the pitch.

They take on Everton, who are buoyed by the arrival of Jack Grealish, and they are always a tough nut to crack, especially since they heralded the second coming of David Moyes.

Moyes’ Everton are expected to be better placed to launch an assault on the top half of the table and they’ve been busy in the transfer market for the first time in a number of years.

Thierno Barry from Villarreal is an exciting prospect, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could prove to be a shrewd addition.

However, a buoyant Elland Road awaits and this could be a Monday night cracker.

You can follow the fixture in our new live score centre.

Leeds vs Everton: Where to watch and listen

The match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as part of the Monday Night Football programme. Kick-off is 8pm, but build-up starts from 6.30pm. Meanwhile, radio commentary is available on talkSPORT.

Leeds team news

Apart from two of their new additions, Leeds have a clean bill of health.

Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw are ruled out, with the former having a suspension carried over from his time at Serie A side Udinese and Bornauw missing with a calf injury.

Jayden Bogle will be subject to a late fitness test, but it looks likely he’ll make the squad on Monday.

Lucas Perri will likely make his Leeds debut in goal, having signed from Lyon in the summer.

Leeds predicted line-up

(4-3-3) Lucas Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmunsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; James, Piroe, Gnonto

Everton team news

Grealish could make his debut, but may feature on the bench, while fellow new signing Dewsbury-Hall is likely to start.

Jarrod Branthwaite is ruled out with a thigh injury, while Nathan Patterson, Harrison Armstrong and Vitalii Mykolenko are doubts.

Everton predicted line-up

Leeds vs Everton stats

Leeds have failed to beat Everton in their last five meetings with the Toffees winning three and drawing two of those.

In the history of this fixture, Leeds have the upper hand though (52 W, 34 D, 36 L)

Leeds have won six of their 15 Premier League openers, while Everton have won nine of their 33 Premier League openers.

Daniel Farke (Leeds) quotes

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin:

“We are all pretty happy and delighted that he will wear a Leeds shirt from now on. He is obviously a proven player at Premier League level. As a newly-promoted side, we want to sign players that have already delivered at the top level but are still at a good age and on the way up in their career. These boxes are all ticked by him.”

On Jayden Bogle:

“There will be a late decision made on Jayden Bogle. He has been out for two and a half weeks now with this injury, but he was part-integrated into team training on Wednesday. He will join us for a full training session this afternoon and then it depends on how his body will react. There is still a chance for him to get minutes on Monday.”

David Moyes (Everton) quotes

On Everton’s transfer window:

“We are pleased with the players we have added, but I am not pleased because I think I still need more. We want to continue to adding to what we have because we are short in certain areas.

“We have got some good business done but I would like more if possible.”

On Jack Grealish signing:

“He looks the same – big calves! You will have to turn up on Monday [to see if he will be involved against Leeds].

“I think Jack can play in several positions, as a midfielder [as well as a winger]. My aim is to get Jack in a creative postion where he can score and assist goals.

“If Jack can do a bit of the Jesse Lingard, it will be a great story. It is a World Cup year and he is in good enough shape. I just need to get him enough time.”

Leeds vs Everton referee stats

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle for this one.

He’s refereed 164 games in the Premier League across his career, issuing 519 yellow cards and 19 reds.

He has been in charge for 20 Leeds games in his career and they have a win rate of 40% in those matches.

Meanwhile, he’s refereed 13 Everton games in total, with the Toffees winning just 31% of those games.

Leeds vs Everton prediction

We think it’ll be a tight clash between the two under the lights in West Yorkshire.

Leeds will be up for it, but they don’t quite have the quality that Everton possess.

However, Calvert-Lewin could come back to haunt his old employers, but given he’s been a free agent, he might not be up to speed yet.

Everton are a tough nut to crack and we think that this will be a low-scoring affair, under 2.5 goals looks a wise option.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye impressed last season and his creative flair could be key to any attacking success the Toffees have.