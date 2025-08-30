Leeds vs Newcastle predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know, plus free betting tips, and Leeds United face Newcastle in the Premier League

The Alexander Isak saga continues to rumble on for Newcastle, but there’s no rest for them as they take the trip down the A1 to Elland Road for a Saturday night tussle with Leeds.

Newcastle were excellent in the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool and things could’ve turned out differently for them if Anthony Gordon didn’t get sent off for his moment of madness.

However, their valiant effort came at a cost as four of their key players could be absent from Elland Road, with Gordon suspended, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton coming off injured and Fabian Schar concussed.

Eddie Howe will have plenty to ponder, particularly with how his attack will line up for this one as William Osula is the only player available to him that is know for leading the line.

Leeds will be a challenge for the Magpies, especially given that they picked up an impressive opening weekend victory against Everton on home soil.

Despite that win, it was back to Earth with a mighty bump last week as they were thumped 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It showed just how big the challenge is for Leeds this season, but they will have a boisterous home crowd on side for a tough tussle with the Toon.

Leeds team news

New signing Noah Okafor has been ruled out of this one with a groin injury, which means he’ll have to wait until after the international break to make his Premier League debut.

Influential midfielder Ao Tanaka is out with a knee injury, paving the way for Sean Longstaff to start against his former club.

Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu is absent with a knee injury.

Leeds expected line-up

(4-3-3) Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Stach, Gruev; James, Piroe, Gnonto

Newcastle team news

It’s expected that Alexander Isak will miss another game, as he pushes for a move to Liverpool.

Joelinton is ruled out, though Sandro Tonali could make the squad. Fabian Schar is available to feature despite being a concussion substitute.

Anthony Gordon is suspended, so William Osula will likely start up front.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Ramsey; Elanga, Osula, Barnes

Leeds vs Newcastle: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. Radio commentary will be on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Leeds vs Newcastle stats

Newcastle have lost just two of their last 12 games against Leeds (5 W, 5 D).

Across the history of this fixture, Leeds have won 39, drawn 21 and lost 40.

Both teams have scored in this fixture in five of the last seven games, including a 5-2 win for Leeds in 2020.

Daniel Farke (Leeds) quotes

On Newcastle

“They were the better side with 11 and 10 men and also when they lost Joelinton and Tonali. They have a few problems due to [Alexander] Isak and the injury situation but overall Eddie Howe has done an incredible job. I like a lot what he does. He delivers with consistency and has improved the squad.”

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin

“Everyone wishes for a dream start. Football is not dreamland. I was quite pleased. 40 minutes under his belt. You can see him growing day-to-day. We build up his fitness and and resilience against injuries. I like it that he showed straight away his instinct to be where a striker should be. I wouldn’t judge it in anyway negative that he missed the chances.”

On new signing James Justin

“We had honest talks that it’s not easy for him because he has good competition but this is what you need. He can play right back and left back. He can add goals and assists and also defend. We are pretty pleased.”

Eddie Howe (Newcastle) quotes

On Will Osula

“I thought Will did really well when he came on on Monday night. He gave us renewed energy, he has improved a lot from this time last year. He has gained the knowledge and experience of how we play, he is gaining in confidence and that goal will do him the world of good.”

On injuries

“Relatively good news on both players [Sandro Tonali and Joelinton], when they left the pitch we feared they may be out long-term. Joey’s scan was good but he will miss this weekend, we’ll hopefully get him back for the game after the international break. Sandro’s injury isn’t serious, he is battling to be fit for tomorrow. Fabian Schär is available. We followed concussion protocols, he will be fine to play.”

On Leeds

“The start of the game is going to be very important for us. They have invested in a lot of good players. I love going to Elland Road, it is a stadium full of emotion, and we’ll need to use that emotion this weekend.”

Leeds vs Newcastle referee stats

Peter Bankes will be the referee for this one, which will be his third Premier League game of the season.

Bankes has been in charge for 95 Premier League games across his career, issuing 378 yellow cards and 10 reds.

Bankes has refereed 15 Newcastle games, with them winning four, losing six and drawing five.

He has overseen 20 Leeds games, with the Whites winning eight, losing nine and drawing three.

Leeds vs Newcastle predictions

This has the potential to be a cracking game, with two passionate sides going at it.

One thing we think is likely is both teams scoring, something that has happened in five of the last seven meetings between the two.

However, we think that if Newcastle can bring the level of performance that they did against the champions, they can notch up their first win of the season and they have the better of recent history as they have lost just one of their last eight matches in West Yorkshire.

Leeds will be up for the fight though, so we think it’ll be a tight win for Newcastle.

