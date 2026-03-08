This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Leeds United turn their attention away from the Premier League as they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for their FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Leeds have already overcome two Championship sides to reach this stage, winning 3-1 at Derby County before beating Birmingham City in a penalty shootout.

But they come into the game off the back of consecutive 1-0 losses in the Premier League, losing at home to Manchester City and Sunderland.

Those results have seen them drop to 15th in the Premier League table, just three points above West Ham United in 18th.

The Whites will look to get back to winning ways in the FA Cup but will face an in-form Norwich City side, who have won nine of their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Two of those wins were in the FA Cup as the Canaries beat Walsall 5-1 in the third round before securing a 3-1 win over West Brom in the fourth round.

While this tie will see Norwich City come up against former manager, Daniel Farke will be serving a one-game touchline ban following his red card against Manchester City.

How to watch Leeds vs Norwich City

Leeds v Norwich City kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, March 8 at Elland Road. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 16:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Leeds team news

Leeds United head into this FA Cup tie with a near-fully fit squad at their disposal.

Noah Okafor is their only absentee, as he remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during their fourth-round tie against Birmingham City.

Having saved a penalty in the shootout win over Birmingham City, Lucas Perri should start in goal ahead of Karl Darlow.

The likes of Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sean Longstaff, Ao Tanaka, Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe could also be handed starts after struggling for game time in the Premier League.

Leeds expected line-up

(3-5-2) Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Bornauw; James, Ampadu, Tanaka, Longstaff, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Piroe

Norwich team news

Unlike their hosts, Norwich City are currently dealing with an extensive injury list.

Mohamed Toure, Ante Crnac and Jovon Makama are all unavailable, leaving Mathias Kvistgaarden as Norwich’s only available senior striker.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Oscar Schwartau and Shane Duffy are all sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Papa Amadou Diallo, Lucien Mahovo and Matej Jurasek have also been ruled out.

Gabriel Forsyth and Mirko Topic are long-term absentees, so fellow midfielder Kenny McLean is set to make his 300th appearance for the Canaries.

Harry Amass joined Norwich City on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window but has since returned to Old Trafford for rehab on a hamstring injury.

Pelle Mattsson and Forson Amankwah are both back in training, although this FA Cup tie has come a bit too soon for them.

Norwich expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Darling, Fisher; McLean, Field, Gibbs, Ben Slimane, Ahmed; Kvistgaarden

Leeds vs Norwich stats

– This is the fourth FA Cup tie between Leeds and Norwich. The Canaries went through in a fourth round replay in 1934-35, while the Whites won 5-0 in a third round second replay in 1972-73 and then 5-2 in the third round in 1976-77.

– Norwich have been eliminated in each of their last 14 FA Cup ties against top-flight teams while playing outside the top division themselves.

– Leeds have progressed from each of their last six FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, since losing 3-0 to Crawley in January 2021.

As a Premier League side, Leeds have won eight of their last nine home FA Cup ties against lower league sides, losing 1-0 to Wolves in March 1998 in the other.

– Leeds have lost two of their last 15 meetings with Norwich in all competitions (W9 D4). Both of those defeats were against current manager Daniel Farke when he was Canaries boss in April 2018 and February 2019.

– Leeds are looking to reach an FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2002-03 under Terry Venables, while Norwich City last reached the quarter-final stage in 2020.

– Norwich City’s Anis Ben Slimane has the most assists of any player in this season’s FA Cup from the first round onwards (4), assisting two goals against each of Walsall and West Brom in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

– Norwich City have impressed on their travels, with five wins, two draws and just one defeat in their last eight away games in the Championship.

Leeds vs Norwich City predictions

While Premier League survival is the priority for Leeds, this tie gives them a great opportunity to reach a first FA Cup quarter-final in 23 years.

Norwich City are in great form in the Championship, but a trip to Premier League opponents is the biggest challenge they’ve faced this season.

Farke may make a few changes to his team but they should have enough squad depth to progress and Leeds to win in normal time is available at 8/15.

Norwich have scored eight goals across their two FA Cup ties and Leeds have conceded in both of theirs, so we’re also backing both teams to score at 10/11.

Nmecha has two goals and two assists in his last three starts in all competitions. He’s 9/10 to score or assist.