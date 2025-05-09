Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal might be chasing Champions League qualification, but they arrive on Merseyside with very little wind in their sails.

Knocked out of Europe by PSG and stumbling through a patchy domestic run, Mikel Arteta’s side suddenly look more vulnerable than the table suggests.

This is a side with the lowest goal output of any in the top six across the last five games and a defence that’s started to creak under pressure.

Liverpool, on the other hand, wrapped up the club’s 20th league title with a 5-1 thrashing of Spurs but took their eye off the ball last time out, slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Now back on home turf, amid a party atmosphere at a ground where they haven’t lost to Arsenal in over a decade, the Reds may want to put on a show.

A guard of honour, a potential farewell for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a final push to finish the season with some style make us think this could be a chastening experience where everyone gets to keep poking fun at the Gunners.





Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Liverpool are likely to return to a close to full-strength XI after resting several key players at Stamford Bridge, which should make a major difference.

Arteta’s side has lost its cutting edge in recent weeks. Injuries have hurt them, and there’s little depth left to rotate heavily.

It’s hard to see them having the motivation to go to a buoyant Anfield and put up a real fight for 90 minutes when they’re bound to be feeling a bit sorry for themselves.

Liverpool leads the league in shots per game and have scored 11 times in their last five home matches. They’re bound to pile on the pressure early to see if the Gunners break.

Salah is chasing history. Two more goals and two more assists will see him hit an absurd 30 goals and 20 assists double.

Although he’s been far less influential in the second half of the season than he was in the first, you’d back him to do it, and you’d certainly back Liverpool to win on Sunday.

As well as finding a way to exploit a Liverpool win, we’re going to look towards the cards market.

These sides are relatively disciplined, seeing 1.88 and 1.82 cards per 90 minutes respectively. However, if Arsenal are on the wrong side of a hiding, we could see a total headloss. Arteta’s side leads the league with five red cards.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool may rotate, but not heavily. Joe Gomez remains the only confirmed absentee, and with the title sealed, Slot is expected to recall some big names.

That means Alisson returns in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold – although it could well be Conor Bradley – and Robertson flanking Virgil van Dijk and youngster Jarell Quansah in defence.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones could operate at the base of midfield.

Cody Gakpo could support Diogo Jota in attack, while Harvey Elliott will hope for another start in the 10 role.

Salah may also get the nod as he closes in on another Premier League record.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Jones – Diaz, Elliott, Gakpo – Jota

Arsenal team news

It’s another patched-up XI for Mikel Arteta, who is without Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

The Gunners were dealt a physical and mental blow in Paris and could opt to rest one or two more key players here.

That could mean starts for Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Thomas Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard may have no choice but to play again, though Mikel Merino is an option if one of them is rested.

Raheem Sterling will be hopeful of minutes, but after no start in six matches, Ethan Nwaneri may join Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Partey, Rice – Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli

Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:30pm on Sunday, May 12. Commentary is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Liverpool vs Arsenal stats

– Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 home matches against Arsenal, winning seven.

– Liverpool have won seven consecutive matches at Anfield.

– Mo Salah has 28 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League this season.

– Arsenal are defending a five-match unbeaten streak in the fixture.

– Arsenal are winless in four across all competitions, losing their last three.

– Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions this season, the joint-most in the league.

– The Gunners have scored in 11 of their previous 12 Premier League away matches.