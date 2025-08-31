Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Liverpool plays host to Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal haven’t won a Premier League game at Anfield since 2012, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla were on target.

Podolski is now 40, still playing every week in Poland, and barely misses a match. Given Arsenal’s growing injury list, Mikel Arteta might wish he could call him up again this weekend.

Liverpool’s side that day featured Joe Allen, Jonjo Shelvey and Stewart Downing all getting midfield minutes. It’s little surprise Arsenal won 2-0, but they haven’t managed another league victory at Anfield since.

Arteta himself played that afternoon, so he can at least say he’s done it, unlike any of his current squad.

Fast forward 13 years, and this is a far sharper fixture, the first real title showdown of the new season. Both sides have six points from two games, but Arsenal’s dominance over Leeds was marred by injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been entertaining but chaotic, conceding four goals in their opening two matches. You’ll be able to follow it on our new live score centre.

Liverpool team news

Jeremie Frimpong is ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Alexis Mac Allister is touch and go after missing the trip to Newcastle.

Conor Bradley is expected to continue at right-back, though Dominik Szoboszlai was used there in midweek. Hugo Ekitike will lead the line again after scoring in both of Liverpool’s league games.

Expect starts for the likes of Alisson in goal, Virgil van Dijk, the superb Ryan Gravenberch, and Egypt international Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka is sidelined for around four weeks with a hamstring injury and Kai Havertz is also out with a knee issue. Martin Odegaard remains a doubt, though his inclusion in Norway’s squad offers hope.

That leaves Noni Madueke in line to start on the right, with Eberechi Eze potentially making his debut on the left. Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line and Riccardo Calafiori should continue at left-back.

Jurrien Timber morphed into a mini Gabriel against Leeds last weekend. Martin Zubimendi could partner Declan Rice and Odegaard in midfield, while Noni Madueke deserves another start.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm and kick-off at 4:30pm. The game is also available on Sky’s streaming service NOW TV. BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary.

Stats

Arsenal haven’t won at Anfield since 2012.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 home league games against Arsenal (W7 D5).

Last season’s two meetings both ended 2-2.

Arsenal have gone 22 Premier League matches unbeaten against the rest of the Big Six.

Arsenal have scored 33 goals from corners since August 2023, at least 13 more than any other side.

Arne Slot (Liverpool) quotes

On Arsenal’s set-piece threat “Including Bilbao (pre-season friendly) we have conceded four goals from set-pieces, and we are facing a team who’s strength is set-pieces. The playing style of Arsenal has not changed a lot with the new signings coming in. A different number nine this season. I see a lot of similarities between their team last season in terms of style.”

On Hugo Ekitike “He has made a big impact on our attacking, not just scoring goals but starting attacks. That is a bit more than last season. The simplest answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. So I expect him to do a lot more off the ball.”

On injuries “I think the positive is that Conor Bradley only had one or two training sessions before the Newcastle game, he has trained this week, the whole week – [well] not the whole week as there are still two days to go. Mac Allister has also started training again, so I don’t think we had any injuries coming out of that game [at Newcastle], no. And Virgil is also OK.”

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) quotes

On injuries “We don’t know yet. He hasn’t trained yet and if he does, it will be tomorrow [Saturday]. He is doing everything he can to make himself available. Bukayo is doing better, but he will be out for a few weeks unfortunately. No surgery. It is not as bad as the previous one (hamstring injury). It is on the other side. Let’s see how he evolves in the next few days and weeks. I think Kai will be weeks.”

On working with Ebere Eze “Ebs has a special aura around him. He’s already gathered a lot of information, the things that we want to see on that pitch, but especially make sure that he has the freedom and the capacity to express his quality.”

On Piero Hincapie “You know the answer, I cannot talk about players that are not part of the squad.”

On playing Liverpool early “It is what it is, we have to play them. They are the champions. They are champions for a reason, because they deserve to be champions. They were the better team last year, the most consistent one, the one that found ways to win in many different ways and we want to be that team this year. We need to go to Anfield with that spirit and that conviction.”

Referee stats

Chris Kavanagh will take charge at Anfield. He has refereed Arsenal 23 times (W11, L7, D5) and Liverpool 21 times (W15, L2, D4).

He averages 3.64 yellow cards per game in his Premier League career and has shown 19 reds.

Kavanagh was the first referee to send a player off for kicking the ball away, as he dismissed Declan Rice against Brighton.

Prediction

Liverpool look vulnerable defensively, but they’ve found ways to win, with Hugo Ekitike already looking at home.

At Anfield they always fancy themselves, and with Arsenal missing two of their biggest attacking weapons, it feels like the home side have the edge.

Our first tip is a simple one: Liverpool to win. The Reds have extended their unbeaten home run against Arsenal to 12 league games, and Anfield remains as hostile as ever.

The second angle is more creative. Arsenal are the kings of the set piece, scoring 33 goals from corners since the start of 2023/24 — 13 more than any other Premier League side.

With Saka absent, Arteta’s men are likely to lean even more heavily on deliveries and full-back involvement.

Riccardo Calafiori had three attempts against Leeds, and Gabriel remains Arsenal’s biggest aerial threat, so our bet is both to register a shot.

