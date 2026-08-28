A Liverpool man has decided on his future

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Harvey Elliott is close to joining Valencia from Liverpool, while there is an update on Cody Gakpo to Manchester City.

This summer’s transfer window has been frustrating for Liverpool, who need to do more business before next week.

Liverpool’s long pursuit of PSG’s Bradley Barcola has at least paid off, with the talented winger set for a move to Anfield for £100m plus add-ons.

Barcola will be their fourth summer arrival after Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but the Reds still arguably need to sign another forward, midfielder and/or right-back in the coming days.

Head coach Andoni Iraola is arguably being hung out to dry with a small squad, and there are to be more exits from Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

READ: Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

Midfielder Elliott is one player who looks set to be on the move after his unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa last season.

Elliot remains down the pecking order at Liverpool, and it has now emerged that he could join La Liga outfit Valencia.

Journalist Matteo Moretto revealed that the Spanish side are closing in on Elliott.

Moretto said on X: ‘Exclusive: Valencia is negotiating for Harvey Elliott. There is optimism between the parties.’

He then added: ‘Harvey Elliott has already spoken with Andoni Iraola and has asked him to join Valencia.

‘Negotiations between both clubs are very advanced. It will be a loan.’

READ MORE: Ranking the Big Six attacks as Liverpool set to secure Bradley Barcola

Fabrizio Romano reveals Harvey Elliott, Valencia ‘agreement’

Now, Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Elliott is eyeing a move to Valencia, with an ‘agreeement’ on personal terms already reached.

Romano said on X: ‘Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia following positive talks today.

‘Negotiations underway with Liverpool to get the deal done on club side.’

In a previous update, Romano said: ‘Valencia have made official approach to try sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

‘Elliott has three proposals but Valencia on it to try beat competition, in talks with player camp and #LFC.

‘Talks to continue today, as @MatteMoretto reports.’

And Gakpo could follow Elliott out of the door, with journalist Pete O’Rourke informing Football Insider that Man City are ‘pushing to agree a deal’ to sign him.

O’Rourke claims Gakpo is Man City’s ‘top target’ following the exits of Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

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O’Rourke explained: “It’s a surprise that City are actively considering a move for Cody Gakpo.

“We know that City are going to be in the market for attacking reinforcements having allowed Savio and Omar Marmoush to go to Tottenham, as they are a bit short in those attacking areas.

“Gakpo obviously has been a long-term target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window as well. They’ve been the one that have shown the most concrete interest in the Dutchman.”