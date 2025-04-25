Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool will confirm themselves as Premier League champions if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Super Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is long gone, but Liverpool haven’t skipped a beat under Arne Slot — a man who arrived quietly and now finds himself 90 minutes away from a title party.

Slot’s side has turned Anfield into a fortress again, winning 12 matches during an unbeaten 14-match run, and Spurs are the latest lambs to the slaughter.

They haven’t won at Anfield since Harry Redknapp was still telling the world he didn’t know how to send an email. They’ve conceded four in each of their last three trips here, so we don’t have high hopes for them on Sunday.

They’ve lost 10 of 16 away matches, with their typically fun, frantic, and often ineffective style failing to lay a glove on anyone other than teams in crisis.

Mohamed Salah may not be in peak form, but he has bagged 27 goals and 18 assists this campaign. The Egyptian tends to enjoy this fixture, registering 20 goal involvements in 23 matches against Spurs.

It’s nailed on that Liverpool lift the trophy at Anfield on Sunday — and they’ll do it on the back of a win. We just need to find a way to profit from it.





Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

There’s little sense in backing Slot’s side to win the match at 1/4. Venturing into the handicap market is a risk, because we know that Spurs can score goals.

Both teams have scored in nine of the last 11 meetings, so that may be a good angle to take into consideration, with generous odds of 5/4 about a home win with both teams finding the net.

Tottenham’s terrible away record of 10 defeats in 16 Premier League matches offers little to no hope that they can delay Liverpool’s title procession.

Even if Arsenal drop points on Saturday, we suspect the party atmosphere will allow the Reds to celebrate at Big Ange’s expense.

Mo Salah has enjoyed this fixture over the years by knocking in 15 goals and laying on five assists. Even though he hasn’t scored in five, he’s been relentless in trying to find the net.

He tried his luck seven times during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Leicester, and he may find just as much space against Spurs.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s only confirmed absentee at this stage is defender Joe Gomez. The Reds can field their strongest team as they look to wrap up the title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be nearing the end of his Liverpool career, but he’ll join Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in defence.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a standout performer alongside Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Salah failing to score in five feels like the worst goal drought in the history of football, but Liverpool’s main man likes a goal against Spurs.

Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz should beat out Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to the attacking spots.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo – Diaz

Tottenham team news

Radu Dragusin is ruled out due to injury, while Son Heung-min is a doubt. Even if he recovers, Postecoglou may opt to rest him ahead of Thursday.

Djed Spence could replace Destiny Udogie with a view to their midweek Europa League semi-final.

It could be an otherwise full-strength team, with Big Ange opting to withdraw key players early in the second half.

That may mean a midfield three of Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison.

Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Matthys Tel will form the front three.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence – Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison – Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports HDR, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League at 16:30 on Sunday, April 27. Full match commentary will be on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Liverpool vs Tottenham stats

– Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 matches at Anfield, winning 12 and drawing twice.

– They’re also unbeaten in 15 home matches against Tottenham across all competitions, winning 11 and drawing four.

– Liverpool scored four goals in each of their last three home games against Spurs and have already struck 10 past them this campaign.

– Liverpool have scored in every Premier League game they’ve played at Anfield this season, but have also allowed 10 of their visitors to score.

– Mo Salah has scored 15 goals and assisted five in 23 meetings with Tottenham. He’s currently on 55 goal involvements across all competitions.

– Tottenham have lost 10 of their 16 Premier League away matches.

– Tottenham have lost despite scoring on 13 occasions across all competitions.