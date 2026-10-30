Liverpool v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Despite still being odds-on to defend their Premier League crown, Arsenal are not exactly finding this season a stroll – especially away from home.

In the last few weeks, they’ve suffered a 3-0 rinsing at Brighton and also crashed out of the Carabao Cup to League Two Fleetwood Town following a penalty shootout. There’s also the usual moans about them not exactly being a great watch.

Liverpool had a stuttering start under Andoni Iraola but have started to click. A 2-0 victory over high-flying Brighton lifted them to fourth, and victory at Anfield on Sunday would move the Reds just three points behind the Gunners.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, November 1 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 3pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match radio commentary.

Liverpool team news

The Reds rested their trio of £100m stars – Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola – for the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, although all three came on as second-half subs and were successful in the shootout.

The trio look set to return to the starting line-up on Sunday, as should Alexis Mac Allister, who also came off the bench.

Alisson will return in goal with Jeremy Jacquet teaming up in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk as Ronald Araujo slots in again at right-back.

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) have missed the last three games, but could be back in the matchday squad this weekend.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) remains sidelined, along with long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka is out with a quadriceps injury, with Mikel Arteta saying it will be weeks before his winger returns.

William Saliba (back) isn’t expected back before December, and Max Dowman is serving a three-match ban after his red card at Fleetwood.

With Saka sidelined and Dowman suspended, Arsenal will hope that Noni Madueke can pass a late fitness test after missing the Carabao Cup defeat with an ankle injury.

In more positive news, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Christos Tzolis have all returned to training and should be involved at Anfield.

Piero Hincapie also came through his comeback at Fleetwood and got 90 minutes under his belt after recovering from an ankle injury.

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

Arsenal are clear 5/4 favourites to win the game despite the record books showing they’ve not beaten the Reds at Anfield since 2012.

Liverpool are 2/1 to bank all three points while The Draw – the outcome in three of the last four Premier League games between this pair on Merseyside – is 5/2.

In the title betting, Arsenal are big 2/5 favourites, with Liverpool third best at 12/1.

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction

After the humiliation at Fleetwood, Mikel Arteta will want an instant response but he’s found Anfield an extremely tough place to go.

It will surely be tight but it’s not often Liverpool are 2/1 to win at home so it’s a bet worth taking.

The hosts are on a good run and the Gunners have shown some vulnerabilities away from home.

For a value goalscorer, Alexis Mac Allister could be worth a look.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been back to his best this season and has four goals in his last seven appearances at Anfield.

On those numbers, he looks excellent value at 7/1 to score anytime. The 20/1 for first goalscorer has to be worth a look too.