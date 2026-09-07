Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Atletico Madrid have given Liverpool some awkward and difficult moments in recent times, most famously knocking the Reds out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage in 2019/2020 after a 3-2 win at Anfield in extra-time.

These familiar foes also met in the group phase last year, with Atleti threatening another upset after fighting back from 2-0 down before Virgil van Dijk banked the winner in injury time.

Ahead of their sixth meeting since the start of 2020, Liverpool go into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win at Ipswich while Atletico arrive on Merseyside following a poor 3-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao. Despite those contrasting results, both teams occupy sixth place in their respective domestic leagues.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, September 9 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

After his cameo as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Ipswich Town, Bradley Barcola will be pushing for a start.

That said, the man he’s trying to dislodge is the in-form Cody Gakpo so Barcola may have to bide his time.

Ronald Araujo was a solid presence at right-back against Ipswich so he may keep the role ahead of Jeremie Frimpong.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees, while Joe Gomez still isn’t ready to return.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo haven’t been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Atletico Madrid team news

The unsettled and wantaway Julian Alvarez is yet to start this season and was again on the bench at the weekend.

That means deadline day signing Jonathan David could be Diego Simeone’s choice up front.

Arnau Ortiz misses out due to suspension, while Alexander Sorloth is doubtful due to a thigh problem.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid odds

Liverpool are odds-on at 8/11 to start the eight-game Champions League phase with a win.

Atletico Madrid are 7/2 while The Draw is 3/1.

In the outright betting, Liverpool are 12/1 seventh favourites to lift the trophy behind 5/1 PSG, 6/1 Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern, 13/2 Real Madrid and 9/1 Man City.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid prediction

Liverpool finished first and third in the two 36-team Champions League group phase campaigns under Arne Slot, so Andoni Iraola has a tough act to follow as he gets set for his first game in charge at this level.

The Reds started fast against Ipswich, and they were also 2-0 up inside 10 minutes in this fixture last season.

With that in mind, head to the Half Time/Full Time market and back Liverpool/Liverpool. The hosts are 17/10 to be in front after both 45 and 90 minutes.

Alexander Isak is 8/1 to score twice again after his brace against Ipswich, but the preference is the 9/2 for first goalscorer.

Barcola is 17/4 for an assist, and that looks an option too after his lively debut from the bench at Portman Road. Wait for team news though.

Atleti finished 14th (out of 36) in last season’s group phase and conceded 15 goals in their eight matches, so they’re far from watertight.

Liverpool to score Over 2.5 Goals is 2/1.