Liverpool v Atletico Madrid predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign with a brute of a fixture against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

On paper Liverpool have made the perfect start to the season, with four wins from four. But they looked sloppy at the back against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, and have relied on winning goals in the last ten minutes to see them over the line in all four games.

Meeting an Atletico side who are firing on all cylinders would have made this a tricky test, but luckily for Liverpool Diego Simone’s side limp towards Anfield in patchy form and without one of their main goal threats.

Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez will miss the match after picking up an ankle injury in the weekend’s 2-0 win over Villarreal, which was surprisingly Atleti’s first win of the season.

The Los Rojiblancos had failed to win any of their opening three matches of La Liga season. Beginning proceedings with a 2-1 defeat to Espanyol and then 1-1 draws with Elche and Alaves.

Arne Slot’s troops will still be smarting after last season’s heart-breaking last-16 exit to Paris Saint-Germain, and will be looking to take advantage of Atletico’s current woes.

A third win on the bounce against their Spanish rivals, having beaten them twice in their last meeting back in the 2021/22 season, is certainly on the cards at Anfield.

Liverpool team news

After missing the Burnley match, Alexander Isak is expected to be in the Liverpool squad for the Champions League opener. But fans may be forced to wait before he is given a start.

Liverpool don’t have many major concerns when it comes to injuries, with only Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic on the crock list and still a few weeks away from full fitness.

Alexis Mac Allister was substituted at half-time against Burnley with a nasty ankle knock, but is expected to be fit for the Champions League opener. Although he might start from the bench.

Dominik Szoboszlai could step back into midfield to fill the hole, with Conor Bradley coming in at right back.

Federico Chiesa will miss out as he has not been included in Liverpool’s group stage Champions League squad.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson – Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Szoboszlai – Gakpo, Wirtz, Sala – Ekitike

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti will be without striker Julian Alvarez for the trip to Anfield, after the former Manchester City picked up a knee injury in the victory over Villarreal at the weekend.

Alexander Sorloth is expected to step in and partner Antoine Griezmann in the visitors’ attack.

Simeone’s squad is missing Johnny Cardoso who suffered an ankle injury in training, while injured trio Thiago Almada (calf), Jose Maria Gimenez (calf) and Alex Baena (adductor) also didn’t travel to Merseyside.

There are still doubts over David Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Nico Gonzalez who all went off during the Villarreal match, but all three are in the squad for the match.

Simone has added youngsters Salvi Esquivel, Taufik Seidu and Rayane Belaid are also included.

Atletico Madrid expected line-up

(4-4-2) Oblak, Ruggeri, Llorente, Lenglet, Le Normand – Koke, Barrios, Simeone, Gallagher – Griezmann, Sorloth.

How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through discovery+, while talkSPORT will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid stats

– Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid home and away in their last Champions League meetings in 2021/22

– Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have met eight times with the Reds winning three, losing three and drawing two

– Five previous meetings have produced under 2.5 goals

– Liverpool are unbeaten in last six home games across all competitions

– Atletico have kept one clean sheet in their last four

– Atletico haven’t conceded more than one goal in their last three matches

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid predictions

There was a total of seven goals in Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s last two encounters back in the 2021/22 season.

But we are not expecting a flurry of goals at Anfield, especially as under 2.5 goals has landed in five of the previous meetings between the two sides.

Liverpool struggled to break down Burnley at the weekend and Atletico will be equally as stubborn. However, they only have one clean sheet this season and the Reds have plenty of firepower to break them down.

So with that in mind a slim 1-0 home win looks the most appealing.

The script is written for Isak to come on as a late sub and net the winner in the last ten minutes, and that’s what a lot of the lazy dumb money will be going on.

But the eye is drawn to Cody Gakpo, who will be fighting for his place in the side with Isak looming into view.

The Dutchman scored three times and collected one assist in eight Champions League matches last season, he only started four of them.

This season he has a goal and two assists from four Premier League games and provided an assist in the international break against Lithuania.

Gakpo to provide a goal or an assist against Atletico Madrid shouldn’t be ignored.