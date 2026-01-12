This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Although Liverpool had a brilliant first season under Arne Slot, cruising their way to Premier League glory, the Dutch boss won’t forget his first FA Cup campaign.

After beating Accrington 4-0 at home in round three, Liverpool travelled to a Plymouth side languishing at the bottom of the Championship but Slot’s decision to play a much-changed side backfired as the Reds were on the wrong end of 1-0 giant-killing.

Did Slot not take the competition seriously enough? Or was there an element of the game falling between a Carabao Cup semi-final three days before and a Merseyside derby three days later when Liverpool were trying to attack trophies on four fronts?

Home advantage and a lush Anfield pitch will clearly reduce the chances of an upset when Barnsley make the trip from South Yorkshire on Monday night.

The Tykes are only 13th in League One although it’s worth pointing out that they’ve played far fewer matches than some of their rivals and would be in the top 10 if winning a couple of games in hand.

However, they’ve lost three and drawn one of their last four matches so results have dipped in recent times.

Rather than current form, Barnsley fans would rather focus on a memorable trip to Anfield 17 years ago when they produced a stunning 2-1 win to knock Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool out of the 2008 FA Cup.

How to watch Liverpool v Barnsley

Liverpool v Barnsley kicks off at 19.45 GMT on Monday, January 12 at Anfield.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Right-back Conor Bradley is the latest injury victim for the Reds after suffering a knee injury in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Thursday night that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Squad players that might have expected a game here such as striker Jayden Danns, midfielder Wataru Endo and defender Giovanni Leoni are also unavailable due to injury.

With Mo Salah away on Afcon duty – he’s scored three times so far in helping Egypt to the semi-finals – and Alexander Isak a long-term absentee, Federico Chiesa and youngster Rio Ngumoha should get starting berths in the front three.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to replace Alisson in goal while midfielder Trey Nyoni and right-back Calvin Ramsay are other squad players likely to be given a chance to shine.

But Slot has said he will play a stronger line-up that some expect and the bench should be packed with first-teamers if intervention is required.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-3-3) Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Nyoni, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Barnsley team news

Barnsley haven’t played since New Year’s Day due to frozen pitches so at least Conor Hourihane’s side will be fresh.

However, Luca Connell isn’t available for selection due to being suspended following a red card in the 1-1 draw with Wigan last time out.

Davis Keillor-Dunn has scored 14 times in 30 matches this season so will provide the main threat in attack while Adam Phillips and Vimal Yoganathan were both once on the books of Liverpool’s Academy.

Barnsley expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Mahoney; Watson, de Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jalo, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn.

Liverpool v Barnsley stats

– Liverpool lost their last FA Cup tie against Barnsley in the 2007-08 fifth round but they have progressed from their other four ties against them in 1894-95, 1905-06, 1913-14, and 1984-85.

– Barnsley have won their last two games at Anfield in all competitions, winning in the Premier League in 1997 and FA Cup in 2008. No side are on a longer ongoing winning run away at Liverpool than the Tykes (also Nottingham Forest and Atalanta on two).

– Liverpool have progressed from 13 of their last 14 FA Cup third round ties, losing the other 2-1 against Wolves in 2018-19. They haven’t been knocked out at this stage against a non-Premier League side since 2009-10, going out against Reading.

– Barnsley have been eliminated in each of their last six FA Cup ties against Premier League sides since knocking Chelsea out in the quarter-final in the 2007-08 campaign.

– Liverpool have won eight of their last nine FA Cup home matches (D1) since losing 3-2 to West Brom in January 2018.

Liverpool v Barnsley predictions

Barnsley have had a couple of memorable trips to Anfield but it seems a big stretch to expect another.

Liverpool aren’t exactly pulling up trees but they’re on a 10-match unbeaten run and will have gained more confidence from their 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Thursday night when they were the better side.

The visitors have conceded 17 away goals in their 11 road trips in League One while they’ve managed just three clean sheets in 30 matches this season.

Perhaps the best they could hope for here is a goal and Liverpool to win and both teams to score is decent enough at 6/4.

Much of the prices about Liverpool are predictably short but one bet that appeals is Jeremie Frimpong to have Over 0.5 assists at 11/4.

Slot seems keen to try the speedy Dutchman in an advanced position on the right-wing and Frimpong assisted against Wolves and looked Liverpool’s biggest threat in the 0–0 draw with Leeds when playing further forward.

The 15/4 on Frimpong scoring anytime is also well worth a bet if he’s part of a Liverpool front three playing a League One side at Anfield.