Liverpool v Brentford: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Ironically, the violent swish of Erling Haaland’s left boot which gave Manchester City a last-gasp equaliser at Bournemouth on Tuesday night meant more to Liverpool than it did for Pep Guardiola’s men. City had to win to stop Arsenal claiming the title so a 1-1 draw was no good.

But the goal denied Bournemouth two extra points and means Liverpool are just about into next season’s Champions League. Without Haaland’s strike, a Bournemouth win at Nottingham Forest and Liverpool failing to beat Brentford would have seen the Cherries claim the prized UCL spot. As it is, Arne Slot’s men can lose here and still qualify as long as there isn’t a six-goal swing in goal difference.

Ninth-placed Brentford have incentive too. If they can go above Chelsea and Brighton, they’d qualify for the Europa League. Nudging up a spot to eighth secures Conference League football and ninth could be enough for European participation too if Crystal Palace win the Conference League. Yes, it’s complicated!

Liverpool v Brentford kick-off time

Liverpool v Brentford kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Brentford how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Coverage begins at 3pm.

Liverpool team news

After his thinly-veiled criticism of Arne Slot on social media, will Mo Salah start the game which brings the curtain down on his glorious Liverpool career? Benching him would not go down well.

Alongside Salah, Andy Robertson is also set to make his final appearance for the club.

Alexander Isak could return after missing the 4-2 loss at Aston Villa while goalkeeper Alisson and right-back Jeremie Frimpong will all be assessed nearer kick-off.

Hugo Ekitike is a long-term absentee, as are defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.

Brentford team news

Brentford have a relatively clean bill of health for the season-finale but Rico Henry is unlikely to feature.

Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo had already been ruled out a while ago.

Liverpool v Brentford odds

Liverpool are 4/5 favourites to sign off a difficult season with victory. Three points could even see them nick fourth place off Aston Villa.

The Draw, which also guarantees Champions League qualification for the Reds, is 3/1 while Brentford are 11/4 to complete a league double over the Merseysiders.

Liverpool v Brentford prediction

Liverpool are limping to the finish and clearly aren’t a happy camp.

Their hopes of making the Champions League would have looked in real jeopardy had Haaland not scored late at Bournemouth but now they can just about fall over the line.

However, the Reds don’t warrant being backed at odds-on in their current state and Brentford look more than capable of getting a point.

After drawing 1-1 at home with both Spurs and Chelsea, that scoreline again appeals for Liverpool’s latest attempt to beat London opposition. A goal apiece pays 8/1.

Surely the home side will be doing everything they can to set up Mo Salah for a farewell goal and the Egyptian is 13/8 to score anytime.

He goes into the match having scored 257 times in 442 games for the Reds.

Igor Thiago, who has scored 22 Premier League goals this season, is 19/10 to find the net again.