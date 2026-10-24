Liverpool v Brighton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Brighton have made a brilliant start to the 2026/27 season, but will face one of their biggest tests when they play Liverpool at Anfield.

The Seagulls won 5-0 against Crystal Palace last weekend and now sit third in the Premier League with 16 points from their opening seven games.

Liverpool came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 away at Brentford in their last league outing and are fifth in the table, four points behind Brighton.

Liverpool v Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool v Brighton kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Brighton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

BBC Radio Sports Extra 2 will provide full match radio commentary.

Liverpool team news

Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai both sustained hamstring injuries against Brentford last weekend, while Victor Munoz picked up a minor knee injury.

The former two aren’t expected to return until after the November international break, and Andoni Iraola admitted that it would be “difficult” for Munoz to be involved against Brighton.

Ryan Gravenberch is eligible for selection after serving a one-match suspension in the Premier League and is expected to take Szoboszlai’s place in the middle of the park.

Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak were named on the bench for the 4-3 win over Villarreal in the Champions League midweek, but should all be recalled to the starting line-up.

With Barcola on the left wing, Rio Ngumohoa will be hoping to keep his place on the opposite flank after registering two assists against Villarreal.

Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (achilles) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain long-term absentees and are still a few weeks away from a return.

Brighton team news

Diego Gomez and Maxim de Cuyper didn’t travel to the Czech Republic for the 0-0 draw with Jablonec in the Conference League in midweek, although Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that the pair were just being rested.

The likes of Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Chema Andres, Yasin Ayari and Charalampos Kostoulas are also set to be recalled to the starting line-up.

Pascal Struijk (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (ankle) and Mats Wieffer (knee) are close to a return and could be named in the matchday squad at Anfield.

Kaoru Mitoma is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season, while Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are long-term absentees.

Back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele is a doubt due to illness, and Hurzeler has revealed that Femi Azeez and Zadok Yohanna need more time to adapt to Brighton’s training methods.

Liverpool v Brighton odds

Liverpool go into this game four points behind their opponents in the league table, but are 23/20 favourites to secure all three points here.

Brighton are 23/10, while The Draw is 3/1.

In the title betting, Brighton have moved up to fourth favourites following their brilliant start to the season. They are at 14/1, with Liverpool one place in the odds behind them at 20/1.

Liverpool v Brighton prediction

Anfield has been a fortress for Liverpool over the years, but they have now gone five Premier League home games without a victory.

The Reds drew at home to Chelsea and Brentford at the end of last season, while draws with Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the start of this season were followed by a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

But they have recorded home wins over Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in the Champions League, and also won 3-1 against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

They now welcome one of the most in-form sides in England, with Brighton winning their last four Premier League games by an aggregate score of 15-0.

We’re expecting a lot of goals as Liverpool have scored 12 in their last three games in competitions, while Brighton have netted 10 goals across their three Premier League away games this season.

That leads us towards Both Teams to Score at 1/2. Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score is 5/2, and the hosts to win by a one-goal margin can be backed at 10/3.

Two of the last three Premier League meetings between these two sides at Anfield have seen Liverpool win 2-1. That scoreline is available at 9/1.

Isak endured a difficult debut season at Liverpool following his big-money move last summer, but is now starting to rediscover his best form.

The Sweden international has five goals in his last five Premier League games and is 7/5 to find the back of the net against Brighton.

Kostoulas will also be full of confidence, having registered four goals and two assists across his last five games in all competitions. He is 13/10 to score or assist at Anfield.