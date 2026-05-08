Liverpool v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to take a huge step towards securing Champions League qualification.

The Reds lost 3-2 to Manchester United last weekend, but remain fourth in the Premier League table and need just four points from their remaining three games to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea sit in ninth following a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, although a top-six finish could still be enough to secure Champions League qualification if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool v Chelsea kicks off at 12.30 BST on Saturday, May 9 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Chelsea how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Alexander Isak has endured a stop-start debut season at Liverpool and missed the defeat at Manchester United after suffering a minor groin injury, but he should be back in the matchday squad against Chelsea.

Fellow striker Hugo Ekitike is facing several months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mo Salah will make another appearance for Liverpool before his departure at the end of the season, although this weekend’s clash with Chelsea will come too soon for the 33-year-old.

Freddie Woodman is expected to deputise between the sticks once again, with Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili yet to return to training.

Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate are also doubts after missing training, while Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are all sidelined.

Chelsea team news

Jesse Derry made his Premier League debut against Forest but was involved in a clash of heads with Zach Abbott shortly before half-time, leading to him being stretchered off and taken to the hospital.

While the 18-year-old winger has since been discharged, Calum McFarlane has confirmed that he won’t play again this season.

Robert Sanchez also had a head-on-head collision in the defeat to Forest and was replaced by Filip Jorgensen, who will start in goal at Anfield.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho both missed the Forest game and are unlikely to feature against Liverpool, while Estevao and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

On a more positive note, Levi Colwill made his return from injury to play the entire second half against Forest and Reece James was among the substitutes after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Liverpool are 9/10 to get the win that would take them nine points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth and all but confirm their Champions League place.

Chelsea are 3/1 to win at Anfield and complete a Premier League double over the Reds, while a draw is 16/5.

Despite their defeat at Old Trafford, Liverpool are 1/100 to secure a top-five finish. Chelsea are four points behind Bournemouth and are 7/1 to secure a top-six finish.

Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea won the reverse fixture between these two sides back in October after Estevao netted an injury-time winner at Stamford Bridge.

But their season has completely plummeted over the last couple of months, with the Blues now on a six-match losing streak in the Premier League.

A defeat at Anfield would see them equal a club record of seven consecutive league defeats set in 1952, and that feels the most likely outcome.

Joao Pedro’s late consolation against Forest is the only goal Chelsea have scored in their last six Premier League games, and a Liverpool to win to nil is available at 18/5.

The injury issues on both sides and Chelsea’s terrible form all point to a low-scoring game, so we’re backing under 2.5 goals at 2/1.

Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s standout performer against Manchester United, registering a goal and an assist at Old Trafford. He’s 5/4 to score or assist against Chelsea.