Liverpool v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Strap yourselves in, this could get feisty. Liverpool and Manchester City have enjoyed some incredible battles over the last decade but now there’s a shadow cast over those past duels after City were found guilty on 114 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules by an independent commission.

There’s obviously an element of “we knew along” among the Liverpool fanbase, but the media have hyped this story so much that there’ll surely be some extra electricity in the air for the Sunday showdown.

Leaders City head to Anfield after a perfect five-match winning start under new boss Enzo Maresca while Liverpool are also unbeaten although three of their league matches have ended in stalemates.

Liverpool v Man City kick-off time

Liverpool v Man City kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, October 11 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

The international break was an frustrating one for Andoni Iraola with Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Jeremy Jacquet all picking up knocks.

Jacquet’s hamstring issue looks to have cleared up though and he’s returned to training.

But Isak and Gakpo have been ruled out. “They don’t look like long-term injuries. But they are not ready for Sunday,” said Iraola on Friday.

With Hugo Ekitike also sidelined, Lewis Koumas is their only available recognised centre-forward. But the 21-year-old has never started a Premier League game, and Bradley Barcola may play through the middle.

Federico Chiesa is back in training and could make his first appearance of the season, although Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees.

Man City team news

Phil Foden will serve the final game of his three-match suspension following his red card in the Manchester derby.

Nico O’Reilly withdrew from the England squad for their final two Nations League matches of the international break because of injury so is a major doubt.

Antoine Semenyo didn’t play for Ghana in the international break as he had treatment on a swollen leg, but has been training is expected to start at Anfield.

There were question marks over Erling Haaland’s fitness but Maresca revealed on Friday: “He’s good. He went to Marbella, had two or three days off, played golf. Had some recovery. He’s ready for Anfield.”

Liverpool v Man City odds

The betting is tight but Man City are narrow favourites at 6/4, with Liverpool 8/5. The Draw is 11/4.

In the title betting, City are 4/1 second favourites behind 8/15 Arsenal. Liverpool are third best at 12/1.

Liverpool v Man City prediction

What a game to try and call!

In the red corner, it’s Liverpool with a raging crowd baying for blood.

In the blue corner, it’s Manchester City trying to use that fury to create a siege mentality.

Which will prove the stronger force?

City used to have a terrible record at Anfield but put that right when scoring twice late on last season to win 2-1.

That could help them on Sunday but I expect both sides to emerge with their unbeaten records intact. In other words, back the draw at 11/4.

With Liverpool stripped of Isak and Gakpo, I’d lean towards a low-scoring game. In addition, the Reds have been solid at the back recently.

A 1-1 draw is 15/2.