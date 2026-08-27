Liverpool v Nottingham Forest: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Andoni Iraola is set to take charge of his first official home match as Liverpool manager when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool needed an injury-time penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai to secure a point in their opening Premier League game as they drew 2-2 with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest have begun the season with two defeats in their opening two matches, losing to Leeds United at the City Ground twice in quick succession, first in the Premier League and then in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, August 29 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Bradley Barcola is set to complete a £120million move to Liverpool but is unlikely to feature against Forest, with next Friday’s trip to Ipswich Town looking like a much more realistic target for his debut.

Summer signing Victor Munoz made an impressive cameo appearance against Newcastle and won the penalty which Szoboszlai converted to rescue a point for the Reds.

The Spain international could come into the starting line-up against Forest, with Rio Ngumoha the most likely player to drop out.

Despite links with Tottenham and Manchester City, Cody Gakpo is expected to keep his place on the left wing after scoring against Newcastle.

Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez were both left out of the matchday squad against Newcastle due to fitness issues and remain doubts for this game.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all long-term absentees.

Nottingham Forest team news

Morgan Gibbs-White sustained a knee injury in the Premier League opener against Leeds and wasn’t risked in the Carabao Cup clash, but could be fit enough to return at Anfield.

Full-back Neco Williams will also need to be assessed ahead of the clash with his former club, having come off injured during the Carabao Cup defeat.

Club captain Ryan Yates is yet to feature this season due to an injury, while Nicolo Savona remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery in March.

Liam Delap could feature but having only just completed his £50million move to the club, the striker is more likely to come off the bench.

Fellow summer signings Ousmane Diomande and Xaver Schalger made their full debuts for Forest in the Carabao Cup and will be hoping to keep their place in the starting line-up.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest odds

Liverpool are favourites to win the match at 11/20. Forest are 11/2 to claim a third consecutive Premier League win at Anfield, while the draw is 7/2.

As for the outright betting, Liverpool are 10/1 fourth favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions

Nottingham Forest will believe that they can take something from Anfield, having won 3-0 and 1-0 on their two most recent visits to the stadium.

New Forest boss Oliver Glasner also has a good track record at Anfield, picking up two wins and a draw from his four visits with Crystal Palace.

But Glasner has a poor head-to-head record with Iraola, losing twice and drawing the other three games where they’ve faced each other. His Palace side also failed to score in four of those five games against Iraola’s Bournemouth.

He’s now at a Forest side that have struggled to fill the void left by Elliot Anderson’s departure and are also yet to score a goal this season despite playing two competitive matches.

That leads us to back a Liverpool win to nil at 47/25. A 2-0 Liverpool win is available at 8/1.

We also think the hosts will break the deadlock in the first half, so Liverpool-Liverpool in the Half-Time Full-Time market is worth a bet at 11/8.

Alexander Isak has endured a difficult start to his Liverpool career but Forest are one of his favourite opponents, registering six goals and one assist in five Premier League appearances against them.

While Isak had a quiet game against Newcastle, he was able to complete a full 90 minutes in a Liverpool shirt for the first time and is 29/20 to score anytime.