Liverpool v Southampton predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup campaign against Championship side Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Saints have already battled their way through two rounds of the competition to get to this point, beating Northampton and Norwich, but their journey is expected to come to a shuddering halt at Anfield.

Southampton were one of the pre-season Championship favourites, under new manager Will Still, but haven’t pulled up any trees so far and currently lie in 19th place, with just one win on the board.

They’ve not won in five Championship games and arrived for this clash after a 3-1 slapping from mid-table Hull, where their goal came deep in injury time.

Liverpool have won the last six in all competitions, and even if they make sweeping changes to the line-up are unlikely to be quaking in their boots against a team who haven’t beaten them in nine matches.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that he’ll be resting several of his senior stars, and will give players on the fringes of the first team a chance to shine. This shouldn’t be a surprise, that’s what the big teams always do in the least respected major tournament on English soil.

But don’t expect Liverpool’s under-strength side to make it any easier for Southampton, most of the players Slot will select would walk into the first team of most Premier League clubs.

A seventh consecutive win in all competitions for Liverpool is on the cards, and the Saints will return to the Championship to try and kick themselves clear of a relegation battle.

Liverpool team news

Slot has already confirmed that he’ll be implementing some heavy squad rotation for the Southampton match on Tuesday night.

We won’t be seeing the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk], Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, as Slot has a fully-fit squad to pick from, bar Stefan Bajcetic who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni are all expected to start. Andy Robertson, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez should come into the back line.

Alexander Isak is still getting match fitness under his belt and could start, along with Rio Ngumoha supporting him on the right.

Under 21 players Rhys Williams, Jayden Danns, Tommy Pilling, Kieran Morrison and Kaide Gordon have all been training with the first team ahead of the match.

Liverpool predicted line-up:

(4-3-3) Mamardashvili – Robertson, Leoni, Gomez, Bradley – Jones, Endo, Nyoni – Ngumoha, Isak, Chiesa

Southampton team news

The Saints are not expected to shuffle the pack as much as Liverpool, even after the 3-1 defeat to Hull.

Midfielder Flynn Downes missed the defeat to the Tigers due to illness but should return to the first-team if he has fully recovered.

Still could be tempted to switch to a back three to deal with Liverpool’s attacking threat which could see Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood or Elias Jelert could be drafted in to beef up the defence.

Southampton predicted lineup:

(5-4-1) McCarthy – Roerslev, Edwards, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning – Fraser, Downes, Charles, Azaz – Archer

How to watch and listen

Liverpool vs Southampton will be shown live in the UK on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with coverage starting ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through ITV X, NOW TV and Sky Go, while talkSPORT 2 will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Liverpool v Southampton stats

– Liverpool have won six matches in a row in all competitions

– Liverpool have beaten Southampton in the last four meetings between the two sides

– Southampton haven’t beaten Liverpool in nine meetings, their last win came in January 2021

– Liverpool are on a run of eight consecutive home victories against Southampton

– Over 3.5 goals has landed in four of the last six meetings between Liverpool and Southampton.

– Over 3.5 goals has landed in two of Southampton’s last three games

– Liverpool have scored 26 times in their last nine meetings against Southampton

– Southampton no win in five league games

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine competitive games at Anfield

Liverpool v Southampton predictions

Liverpool enjoy sticking goals past Southampton, they’ve netted 26 times in their last nine meetings against the south-coast side.

The Reds have banged eight past Southampton in the last three games, two of those coming in the 2-1 EFL Cup win last December.

Four of the last six encounters between the two sides have seen over 3.5 goals land, and it came in during both league games between them in the 2024/25 season.

Salah is usually a reliable source of goals against Southampton, with four penalties in the last three against the Saints. However, the Egyptian will not be playing on Tuesday night, so we’ll have to look elsewhere for a goal threat in the Reds line-up.

As the Liverpool side is expected to be very different from the team that beat Everton 2-1 at the weekend, you might get some value sticking your neck out on one of the fringe players who should get a game.

The eye is drawn to Federico Chiesa, who spends most of his time on the bench but is expected to start against Southampton.

He’s only played a combined total of 47 minutes from four matches this season, but does have a goal from three shots and could have a bit more joy against a weaker opposition.