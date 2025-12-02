Liverpool look to get back to winning ways at Anfield against Sunderland

Anyone predicting Sunderland to be above Liverpool in the table after 13 matches of this season’s Premier League would have been dismissed as barking mad.

Even more so after the Reds opened the defence of their title by winning 15 points out of 15 to pull clear at the top.

But here we are in December and Sunderland have 22 points to Liverpool’s 21 and also boast a superior goal difference.

While Liverpool’s collapse – nine defeats in 12 matches across all competitions before beating West Ham – has dominated the headlines, Sunderland’s superb start has deservedly garnered plenty of attention too.

Among the favourites for relegation before a ball was kicked, the Black Cats are no longer part of that conversation.

Instead, punters are now looking at their odds of 5/2 for a top-half finish and thinking that’s a very worthwhile bet with doubts over so many more celebrated rivals this season.

Sunderland have already won at Stamford Bridge this term so can they pick off a Liverpool side who have lost their last two home games by three-goal margins: 3-0 against Nottingham Forest and 4-1 at the hands of PSV?

How to watch Liverpool v Sunderland

Liverpool v Sunderland kicks off at 20.15 GMT on Wednesday, December 3 at Anfield.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot left Mo Salah on the bench for the 2-0 win at West Ham and, whisper it, Liverpool looked better as a result.

But will he dare leave the Egyptian out again, even though Florian Wirtz playing in more of a ‘10’ role behind Alexander Isak benefitted Liverpool in numerous ways?

Joe Gomez returned to the side at right-back at West Ham and put in a solid display but Slot may want to nurse him back and perhaps save his injury-prone defender for the weekend trip to Leeds.

With the Reds set to dominate possession, Curtis Jones may be handed the right-back role with Jeremie Frimpong and Connor Bradley still injured.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Sunderland team news

It won’t be long before Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris loses a number of his players to the Africa Cup of Nations.

But until his hand is forced, the Frenchman will stick faith with the players whose latest high was coming back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend.

Brian Brobbey came off the bench to get the winner and could push for a start although Le Bris may like him in the super-sub role given that the Dutchman also came on late to snatch a last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Five at the back looks likely, meaning Lutsharel Geertruida coming in to boster the defence.

Sunderland expected line-up

(5-4-1) Roefs; Mandava, Alderete, Geertruida, Ballard, Mukiele; Le Fee, Sadiki, Xhaka, Traore; Isidor.

Liverpool v Sunderland stats

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Sunderland (W6 D4), since a 1-0 loss in March 2012. Their last meeting was a 2-2 draw in January 2017.

– Sunderland are winless in their last 18 away league games against Liverpool (D9 L9), with their last victory at Anfield coming in October 1983 (1-0).

– Sunderland have lost 13 of their 16 Premier League away games against reigning champions (W2 D1), with their two victories coming at Chelsea in 2010-11 (3-0) and Man Utd in 2013-14 (1-0).

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 25 midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), going down 2-0 at Everton in April 2024 (W19 D5).

– Sunderland failed to win any of their five midweek games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in their last Premier League campaign in 2016-17 (D1 L4), failing to score a single goal in these games.

– Liverpool have lost two of their last three home Premier League games, as many as in their previous 53 combined (W41 D10).

– Sunderland’s away Premier League matches this season have seen the fewest goals scored of any side’s games on the road (9 – 3 for, 6 against).

– Liverpool have won their last 12 Premier League matches against newly promoted clubs, while at Anfield they’ve won 26 of their last 28 (D1 L1), including the last 12 in a row.

Liverpool v Sunderland predictions

There’s a temptation to jump in on the 7/1 quotes being dangled about Sunderland – especially after Liverpool’s latest two results at Anfield.

But although the Mackems won at Chelsea, that result is an outlier.

Away from home, they’ve scored just three goals and only basement dwellers Wolves have netted fewer on their travels.

While West Ham were poor, Liverpool’s 2-0 win at the London Stadium definitely restored confidence and, notably, it provided the strongest signs yet that big-money signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were really starting to find their stride.

Sunderland have only conceded six away goals this term (that’s just one fewer than Arsenal who have the best defense in the world we’re told) so this could be relatively tight.

A couple of correct scorelines appeal: 1-0 to Liverpool at 8/1 and 2-0 to Liverpool at 7/1.

Each of the Reds’ last three wins have been by one of those two margins.

Granit Xhaka has been booked in six of his 12 Premier League games against Liverpool and in three of his last nine top-flight games.

He’ll have to put himself about with Liverpool likely to boss possession so is worth a play at 9/4 to be shown a card.