Liverpool v Tottenham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After disappointing results in the Premier League, Liverpool and Tottenham now turn their attention to a Carabao Cup clash at Anfield.

Liverpool drew 0-0 at home to Fulham in their last outing, making it three draws from their opening four Premier League games under Andoni Iraola.

Tottenham also drew 0-0 in their home game against Everton and are yet to score a Premier League goal this season, although they did reach this round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-1 win over Charlton.

Liverpool v Tottenham kick-off time

Liverpool v Tottenham kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, September 15 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Tottenham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and ITV4, with coverage starting from 7pm on Sky and 7.30pm on ITV.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Iraola is likely to rotate his goalkeepers for the cup competitions, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will replace Alisson between the sticks.

He could also make a number of outfield changes following a sluggish display against Fulham.

Wataru Endo is in line to make his first appearance of the season, but it might be at centre-back as Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet look set to sit this one out.

The likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni, Lewis Koumas, Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo may also go in the starting line-up.

Joe Gomez hasn’t featured since sustaining a muscle injury in pre-season, but the defender has been training with the first team and will be in the squad against Tottenham.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Leoni all remain sidelined.

Tottenham team news

Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that he will make wholesale changes to his team for this Carabao Cup tie.

Martin Dubravka is expected to make his Tottenham debut, while fellow summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo should start after making a late substitute appearance against Everton.

Marcos Senesi, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel could also play from the start.

Pedro Porro is out with a small muscle injury, but Destiny Udogie is set to return, so former Liverpool defender Andy Robertson may have to settle for a place on the bench on his return to Anfield.

Sandro Tonali picked up a knock against Everton and won’t play against Liverpool, while Mykhaylo Mudryk, Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are also sidelined.

Richarlison saw his proposed move to Vasco da Gama fall through, but De Zerbi has confirmed that the Brazil international won’t be selected.

Liverpool v Tottenham odds

Liverpool are 8/11 to win the game in 90 minutes, while Tottenham are 19/5 to do likewise. The Draw is 10/3.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market, which also brings penalties into play, Liverpool are 2/5 to go through. Tottenham are 23/10 to advance to the fourth round.

Liverpool v Tottenham prediction

Richarlison netted an injury-time equaliser for Tottenham in their last away game against Liverpool back in March.

But before that game Spurs had lost all of their previous four trips to Anfield in all competitions, conceding 17 goals in the process.

They haven’t won at the iconic stadium since May 2011, when goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric gave them a 2-0 victory.

While Liverpool may rest some of their big-name stars, they should have enough strength in depth to get past a Tottenham side bereft of confidence.

With Van Dijk and Jacquet unlikely to play, Spurs may at least get their first away goal of the season. We’re backing Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score at 21/10.

A 3-1 home win is available at 12/1, while Liverpool are 9/2 to win by a two-goal margin.

Cody Gakpo made a brilliant start to the season before picking up an injury, scoring one goal and registering three assists across three appearances.

The Netherlands international was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer and has three goals and two assists from his five home games against them. He’s 6/5 to score or assist in this Carabao Cup tie.