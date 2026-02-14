This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool will be looking to avoid another FA Cup fourth-round exit when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds lost to Plymouth Argyle at this stage of the competition last season, but Arne Slot’s side did go on to win the Premier League title.

A disappointing league campaign in 2025-26 means their chances of securing silverware this term now hinge on the FA Cup or the Champions League.

They come into the contest off the back of a 1-0 win over Sunderland in midweek, becoming the first side to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light this season.

Liverpool now face a Brighton side that are in a five-game winless run after a late Jack Hinshelwood own goal consigned them to a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

The Seagulls currently sit just seven points outside the Premier League relegation zone and pressure has been mounting on Fabian Hurzeler.

But they did beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round and will be hoping for another cup upset at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool v Brighton kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, February 14 at Anfield. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live will provide commentary

Liverpool team news

Liverpool suffered a fresh injury blow against Sunderland, when Wataru Endo had to be carried off the pitch by medical staff after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

Arne Slot has since said that he expects the Japan international to be sidelined for “quite a long time”, and his versatility means he will be missed.

He started at right-back at the Stadium of Light in the absence of Jeremie Frimpong, who has been out since late January with a groin issue, and Conor Bradley, who recently underwent surgery for a season-ending knee injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also filled in at right-back this season and is available again after serving his one-match suspension for the late red card against Manchester City.

Joe Gomez returned from a hamstring injury to replace Endo at Sunderland but could play in his natural centre-back position to give either Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate a rest.

They have both played a lot of football this season after Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut.

Alexander Isak is back at the AXA Training Centre as he recovers from a broken leg but is still a few weeks away from first-team action, while Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic are both out with hanstring injuries.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to start as the cup goalkeeper and Federico Chiesa could also be in line for his first start since the 2-1 win over Wolves at the end of December.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Gakpo

Brighton team news

Brighton have been boosted by the return to fitness of Mats Wieffer, who has missed their last nine games in all competitions with a toe injury.

The Netherlands international may not go straight back into the starting line-up, but he should at least be among the substitutes at Anfield.

Jan Paul van Hecke was substituted on the hour mark against Aston Villa, but the switch was pre-planned as he manages a slight hamstring issue and there are no fresh injury concerns.

Yasin Ayari remains sidelined with a minor shoulder injury, while Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are all long-term absentees.

James Milner equalled the Premier League all-time appearance record after coming off the bench against Villa and could be handed a rare start against Liverpool.

Brighton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Baleba, Milner; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Liverpool v Brighton stats

– Liverpool have won four of their last five matches against Brighton in all competitions (L1), including a 2-0 victory against them earlier this season in the Premier League.

– Since Brighton won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Liverpool have won six, drawn two and lost just one of their nine home games against the Seagulls.

– This will be the seventh FA Cup between Liverpool and Brighton, with both sides progressing three times each – the Reds in 1907-08, 1990-91 and 2011-12 and the Seagulls in 1982-83, 1983-84 and 2022-23.

– Liverpool have been eliminated from six of their last nine FA Cup fourth round ties, including the 1-0 loss to Plymouth last season.

– In the Premier League era, Liverpool have suffered 13 eliminations at the FA Cup fourth round stage – two more than any other Premier League side.

– Brighton have won their last three FA Cup fourth round ties, beating a Premier League side in each season.

– Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Brighton have reached the FA Cup fifth round six times, with only Man City (8) and Man Utd (7) doing so more often in that time.

– Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Brighton have won more FA Cup away games than any other side in the competition (from the first round onwards, seven).

– Mohamed Salah has netted 10 goals and registered eight assists in his 19 appearances against Brighton, averaging a direct goal contribution against them every 84.7 minutes.

Liverpool v Brighton prediction

Liverpool are dealing with a number of injury problems, but they still have the firepower to deal with a Brighton side that are struggling for form and confidence.

The bookies are also expecting a home win and that’s available at just 8/15, but you can back Liverpool/Liverpool in the Half Time/Full Time market at 5/4.

The Reds have already beaten the Seagulls 2-0 at home in the league this season, and a repeat of that scoreline is available at 10/1.

Salah has netted just one goal in his last 12 appearances for Liverpool but Brighton have been one of his favourite opponents over the years. He’s 11/8 to score anytime.