Sitting fourth in the table doesn’t sound that bad but Liverpool go into the weekend eight points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

It’s mainly due to the inconsistencies of others that the Reds are in a Champions League spot although at least they’ve found some resilience since a miserable November.

A 4-1 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday night made it 11 games unbeaten although they’ve had to settle for draws in their last three Premier League games.

A 0-0 with Leeds at Anfield and a 2-2 away to Fulham when conceding late in added time were disappointments but they deserved credit for nullifying leaders Arsenal in the goalless draw at the Emirates.

Liverpool beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor in their fourth Premier League game of the campaign but had to rely on a late, late penalty from Mo Salah.

That rather tells the story of Burnley’s season. They’ve been competitive but have come out on the wrong side of results time and time again.

Now eight points from safety, their hopes of survival are looking remote.

How to watch Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool v Burnley kicks off at 15.00 GMT on Saturday, January 17 at Anfield.

There is no live TV coverage in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool went stronger than expected for the FA Cup tie against Barnsley and Slot’s thinking here will also have to take into account the midweek Champions League trip to Marseille.

He may have Mo Salah back for that one but, with Alexander Isak likely to be out for a while, Hugo Ekitike will be the main man up front.

The Frenchman missed the top-flight games against Fulham and Arsenal but came off the bench to score against Barnsley.

Jeremie Frimpong also scored in that FA Cup game and should continue at right-back with Conor Bradley out for the season.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Burnley team news

Scott Parker has his options limited with Zian Flemming, Jordan Beyer, Mike Tresor, Connor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni and Josh Cullen all missing.

Lyle Foster should be able to return following illness while veteran Ashley Barnes, who scored twice in Burnley’s morale-boosting 5-1 FA Cup win over Millwall, will hope to have some sort of involvement.

Burnley have conceded 26 away goals this season so expect a low block as they try and frustrate the hosts as much as they can.

Burnley expected line-up

(5-4-1) Dubravka; Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys, Walker, Ugochukwu; Florentino, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Anthony; Broja.

Liverpool v Burnley stats

– Liverpool have lost just one of their nine Premier League home games against Burnley (W6 D2), though that defeat did come in January in the only previous season they faced them as reigning champions (0-1 in 2020-21).

– Burnley have lost their last six Premier League games against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 12-1, since a 1-0 win at Anfield in January 2021.

– Burnley have scored just 11 goals in 19 Premier League games against Liverpool (0.6 per game), only averaging fewer against Arsenal among sides they’ve faced more than twice (0.5, 9 goals in 19 games).

– Liverpool have drawn 1-1 with Sunderland and 0-0 with Leeds at Anfield this season, but haven’t failed to win three successive home league games against promoted sides since January 2002.

– Burnley remain winless in their last 12 league matches (D3 L9), last going longer without a league victory from December 2006 to March 2007 in the Championship (18), and last doing so in the top-flight from August to October 1970 (14)

– Liverpool are averaging 14.7 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest since 2001-02 (14.5), while their expected goals per game of 1.54 is their lowest in the league since 2015-16 (1.33).

– Liverpool have spent the largest proportion of their time building up against low blocks in the Premier League this season (25%), while only Sunderland (28%) and Wolves (23%) have spent a larger proportion of time in a low block during opposition build-up than Burnley (22%).

– Of players with at least 50 take-ons attempted in the Premier League this season, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz has the highest success rate (54% – 27/50), while he’s one of only five players to have created 30+ chances from open play in 2025-26 (31).

Liverpool v Burnley predictions

Anfield probably isn’t Scott Parker’s favourite ground after he suffered a disastrous 9-0 loss there when in charge of Bournemouth.

That will make him even more cautious so expect Burnley to absolutely pack the defence and try and frustrate Liverpool as long as they can.

An early goal for the Reds will wreck that plan but if time ticks on, the home side’s struggles against the low block could get to the home supporters.

That said, it’s hard to see anything beyond a home win here and Liverpool to win to nil at Even money makes plenty of sense.

Florian Wirtz is starting to find his feet now and the German’s trickery is one obvious way in which Liverpool will breach the Burnley defence.

Wirtz has now netted three times in the last five matches, including two in the last three at Anfield, so appeals at 12/5 to score anytime.