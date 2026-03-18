This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

After taking just one point from extremely winnable Premier League games against Wolves (1-2) and Spurs (1-1), the mood among Liverpool fans is at a low ebb.

In between, they suffered a first-leg loss in this last-16 Champions League tie after being defeated 1-0 in Turkey.

Liverpool’s set-piece failings came to the fore again as Mario Lemina headed home inside seven minutes.

It could have been even worse and, overall, the biggest surprise was that the match featured just a single goal.

Both defences looked shaky but Liverpool’s failure to take one of their chances has left them with work to do.

Galatasaray shouldn’t be underestimated given that they knocked Juventus out in the playoff round although the heavy lifting in that tie was done by a 5-2 home win.

Gala actually lost the return 3-0 in Turin but scored twice in extra-time to go through.

The Turkish side go into the game on the back of a 3-0 home win over Basaksehir, which put them seven points clear at the top of their domestic league.

How to watch Liverpool v Galatasaray

Liverpool v Galatasaray kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, March 18 at Anfield. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+, with coverage starting from 19:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot juggled his side for the home game against Tottenham but it didn’t really work out as the Reds were done by a last-minute equaliser.

Those rested against Spurs included Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Ibrahima Konate and all should return to the starting XI here with Liverpool needing to overturn a first-leg deficit.

Joe Gomez didn’t take part in training on Tuesday so looks unlikely to be able to feature. That could mean Jeremie Frimpong slotting in at right-back having played in Salah’s position against Spurs.

Milos Kerkez could come back in for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Galatasaray team news

Former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is suspended, having gone over his quota of yellow cards with a booking in the first leg.

Enes Buyuk is still absent, while Metehan Baltaci, Gokdeniz Gurpuz and Renato Nhaga can’t feature as they were not included in the Champions League squad.

Galatasaray’s front three of Viktor Osimhen, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Noa Lang caused Liverpool problems in the 1-0 win last week so former Manchester City wideman Leroy Sane may have to start on the bench again.

Galatasaray expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen.

Liverpool v Galatasaray stats

– Having been unbeaten in their first three Champions League meetings with Galatasaray (W1 D2), Liverpool have now lost their last three against the Turkish side, though all three defeats have come away from home.

– Galatasaray have won just one of their 12 away games against English teams in all competitions (D3 L8), winning 3-2 at Manchester United in October 2023.

– Only twice have Liverpool lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie and gone on to progress to the next round.

– None of Liverpool’s last 30 Champions League games has finished in a draw (W21 L9), with only Marseille ever having a longer run in the competition (a current run of 32).

– Galatasaray have lost 20 of their last 25 away games in the Champions League (W2 D3), while in the knockout stages they’ve lost four of their five on the road.

– Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 49 Champions League goals (2 for Basel, 1 for Roma, 46 for Liverpool) and could become the first African player to net 50 in the competition.

– Virgil van Dijk has been directly involved in five goals in the Champions League this season (2 goals, 3 assists); the most by a centre back in a single edition since Jerome Boateng in 2014-15 (6).

Liverpool v Galatasaray predictions

The market presumes Liverpool will simply steamroll Galatasaray in front of a packed Anfield and turn around the 1-0 first-leg deficit.

The Reds are just 1/3 to qualify for the last eight, with Galatasaray 21/10 to make it through.

But it’s hard to put full trust in Liverpool right now, and the best bets lie elsewhere.

Viktor Osimhen is a definite threat and a punt on the Nigerian to score anytime at 12/5 is definitely worth considering.

Osimhen scored the only goal when Galatasaray beat Liverpool in the league phase and was unlucky to have a strike ruled out for offside in last week’s match.

He was also on target at the weekend and has the skill and power to give the home defence a torrid evening.

The hosts are just 2/7 to win on the night but given their inability to keep clean sheets, backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 29/20 is much more appealing if siding with the Reds.

Dominic Szoboszlai has six goals in his last 14 matches and he’s scored four in nine in the Champions League this season. Back the Hungarian with the hammer of a right foot to score anytime at 13/5.

A goalscorer double on Osimhen and Szoboszlai pays around 10/1.