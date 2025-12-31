Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League on New Year's Day

Liverpool return to Anfield on New Year’s Day looking to carry momentum into 2026 as they host a resurgent Leeds United side in the Premier League’s late kick-off.

Liverpool arrive unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions and have picked up three straight league wins, steadying a campaign that had drifted earlier in the season.

Those positive results have come with caveats, though. Draws against Leeds and Sunderland and narrow wins over Wolves and Tottenham highlighted ongoing defensive issues.

Leeds come to Anfield full of confidence after a five-game unbeaten run that includes wins over Chelsea and Crystal Palace, along with a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Daniel Farke’s side have shown resilience and attacking intent, even if most of their points have been collected at Elland Road rather than on the road.

This fixture has delivered goals in recent seasons, and the meeting in December was no different, with six second-half strikes in a chaotic contest that underlined both teams’ strengths and flaws.

Liverpool’s home record still commands respect, but Leeds have shown improvements on the road, arguably bettering Brentford and Sunderland despite drawing 1-1.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds

Liverpool vs Leeds kicks off at 17:30 (UK) on Thursday at Anfield. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will again be without Mohamed Salah, who remains away on international duty, while Alexander Isak is also sidelined.

Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, and Stefan Bajcetic are all doubts, while Giovanni Leoni is ruled out.

Despite their recent upturn in results, Liverpool have continued to look vulnerable at set pieces, conceding 12 goals from dead-ball situations this season.

Liverpool expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

Leeds team news

Leeds are without Joe Rodon, whose ankle injury could force a tactical adjustment after a successful run using a 3-5-2 system.

Sean Longstaff is a doubt, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the line after scoring seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances.

Brenden Aaronson produced his best performance in a Leeds shirt against Sunderland, assisting a perfect team goal that involved all 11 United players.

Leeds expected lineup

(4-1-4-1) Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu; Aaronson, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool vs Leeds stats

– The reverse fixture ended in a 3-3 draw in December.

– Liverpool have conceded in 13 of their 18 Premier League matches this season.

– Liverpool have scored in eight of nine home league matches at Anfield.

– Both Liverpool and Leeds have seen 12 league games go over 2.5 goals this season.

– Leeds have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

– Leeds have scored in each of their previous eight Premier League games.

– Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven goals in his last six league appearances.

Liverpool vs Leeds predictions

Recent meetings between these sides strongly suggest goals are likely, and their defensive shortcomings this season reinforce that.

Liverpool continue to score freely but rarely shut teams out, particularly at Anfield.

Leeds have found the net in each of their last eight matches and arrive with confidence after pushing Liverpool hard in the reverse fixture.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 11/10 looks a sensible starting point here.

Liverpool’s defensive issues at home also suit Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has thrived on service into the box during Leeds’ recent upturn.

Calvert-Lewin to score or assist at 7/4 is worth a punt given his level of confidence. If he can’t find the net himself, perhaps a teammate will convert one of the many knockdowns he’s good for across 90 minutes.