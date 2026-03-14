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Liverpool fans won’t forget this same fixture last season when, in the late April sunshine, the Reds thumped Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the Premier League title.

It’s a very different story this time with Arne Slot’s side in sixth and battling hard to claim a Champions League spot for 2026/27.

But if they’re looking for accommodating opponents to help them achieve that goal, step forward Spurs.

Tottenham are in freefall. They’ve lost six matches in a row for the first time in history and Igor Tudor is under pressure to keep his job, having lost all four of his games.

When it appears things can’t get any worse, Tottenham prove they can.

A series of disastrous errors in midweek led to a 5-2 thumping away to Atletico Madrid and they’ve shipped 14 goals in their last four games.

Then again, it was hardly a midweek to remember for Liverpool either. They lost their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie 1-0 away to Galatasaray.

How to watch Liverpool v Tottenham

Liverpool v Tottenham kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, March 15 at Anfield.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 16:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot reported on Friday morning that goalkeeper Alisson could be back in time after missing the last two matches with a muscle injury.

Giorgi Mamardashvili stands by if Slot decides the game will come too soon for the Brazilian.

Federico Chiesa missed the trip to Galatasaray but could be back following an illness to give the Reds another attacking option from the bench.

Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni are out for the rest of the campaign, while Alexander Isak continues his rehabilitation following a fractured fibula and ankle problem sustained in the reverse fixture against Tottenham in December.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Tottenham team news

Spurs have suffered with injuries all season and Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur all remain sidelined.

To make matters worse, defender Micky van de Ven is suspended due to his red card in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Tudor will also be without both Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha after they clashed heads in the heavy defeat to Atletico.

Yves Bissouma has been ruled out with a muscle injury and Conor Gallagher is a doubt as he battles a fever, although the January signing is likely to feature.

Tudor confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario will replace Antonin Kinsky in between the sticks after the latter made two mistakes against Atletico.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, Dragusin; Spence, Gallagher, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Simons, Tel; Solanke.

Liverpool v Tottenham stats

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 31 home league games against Tottenham (W21 D9), and are unbeaten in 14 (W10 D4) since a 2-0 loss in May 2011.

– Tottenham have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L12), losing the last four in a row since a 2-1 home win in September 2023.

– Liverpool vs Tottenham is the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history, with 209 goals. Liverpool have scored 127 of these.

– Liverpool have lost nine Premier League games this season, more than they did in 2023-24 (4) and 2024-25 (4) combined (8). The Reds last suffered 10+ defeats in a league season in 2015-16 (10), and last did so under a single manager in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (12).

– Tottenham have lost each of their last five Premier League games; only in February 1994 (7) and November 2004 (6) have they ever suffered 6+ successive defeats in their league history.

– Only Sunderland (25) have seen fewer goals in the first halves of their Premier League games this season than Liverpool (28 – 16 for, 12 against). On the other hand, Liverpool’s second halves have produced a league-high 59 goals (32 for, 27 against).

– Tottenham are the only side without a Premier League win so far in 2026, drawing four and losing seven of their 11 games.

– Liverpool’s Mo Salah has scored 16 goals in his career against Tottenham in all competitions (14 for Liverpool, 1 for Fiorentina, 1 for Basel), his joint-most against a single opponent (also 16 v Manchester United).

– Richarlison has been involved in more Premier League goals against Liverpool than any other opponent (8 – 5 goals, 3 assists), including five in five games with Spurs (3 goals, 2 assists).

Liverpool v Tottenham predictions

Liverpool continue to prove hit and miss. But at least that’s better than Spurs who are miss and miss.

After suffering six straight defeats, it’s hard to see how that streak doesn’t extend to seven.

Tottenham are in a complete mess and this is where the Tudor era could end.

Liverpool are extremely short at 1/3 so the bet here could be backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score.

Despite a series of woeful results, Spurs are still managing to find the net at some point in matches. They banked two goals in Madrid and have scored in 23 of their last 26 games.

Liverpool to win and both teams to score is 17/10.

Florian Wirtz has four goals in his last nine Premier League games and could easily have bagged a couple against Galatasaray.

The classy German will certainly relish the chance to punch a hole in this woeful Spurs backline. Wirtz to score anytime and both teams to score pays 5/1 if you’re playing a Bet Builder.