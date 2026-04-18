Man City v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Arsenal are in the semi-finals of the Champions League; Manchester City are not. The Gunners are also six points clear of City at the top of the Premier League.

And yet while the facts say you’d much rather be a fan of Arsenal, the eye test and vibes have a large chunk of Gunners fans fearing the absolute worst for Sunday’s clash at the Etihad, a game that will have a huge effect on the outcome of the title.

If Arsenal win, they go nine points clear and are all set to capture their first Premier League trophy in 22 years. But if City repeat their victory over Arsenal from last month’s Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola’s men will feel that they’re now in the driving seat.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal kicks off at 16.30 BST on Saturday, April 19 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Centre-back Ruben Dias is still not ready to return after suffering an ankle injury last month.

Arsenal team news

Noni Madueke was taken off during the 0-0 draw with Sporting that saw Arsenal edge into the last four of the Champions League but the winger could be back in time to face City.

But the Gunners must cope without Bukayo Saka (Achilles) and skipper Martin Odegaard (knee).

In defence, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori could both be in contention.

Man City v Arsenal odds

Let’s start with title odds: Arsenal remain in control of their own destiny and are 8/11 to be crowned Premier League champions. City are 7/5 to win their seventh top-flight title in the last nine years.

For Sunday’s encounter, Manchester City are odds-on at 5/6 to take victory. Arsenal are 3/1 while The Draw is 5/2.

Man City v Arsenal prediction

While playing for a trophy was the ultimate aim, last month’s Carabao Cup final was always going to be viewed in a wider context.

And having won that game against a lacklustre Arsenal, it’s easy to see why Manchester City are fancied by most for a repeat on home turf this weekend.

City have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 Premier League home games against Arsenal so that acts as another good pointer towards Pep’s men.

Arsenal remain dangerous from set-pieces even if that source of goals hasn’t been as free-flowing as it was earlier in the season.

But City surely hold the aces here and have to be the bet at 5/6.

I don’t expect this to be goal-laden as it’s in Arsenal’s interests to keep it tight and they’re very good at doing just that.

Under 2.5 at 17/20 appeals while even Under 1.5 at 13/5 is worth a look if Arteta really parks the bus.