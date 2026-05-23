Man City v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa before bringing to an end his trophy-laden 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

City know they can no longer win the Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in midweek, although they have still won the FA Cup and League Cup this season.

Aston Villa lifted silverware for the first time in 30 years after Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Freiburg saw them capture the Europa League.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at the Etihad.

Man City v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 2pm.

Man City team news

Along with Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and John Stones have also announced they will depart the Etihad Stadium this summer and both look set to start against Villa.

The City manager has a fully fit squad at his disposal, but Rodri and Josko Gvardiol may be named on the bench after recently returning from injury.

With nothing to play for in this game, Guardiola could hand starts to the likes of Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez, Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Aston Villa team news

Emi Martinez broke his finger while warming up for the Europa League final and had his finger taped before returning to the field for kickoff.

The goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet but is expected to be rested against City, with Marco Bizot starting between the sticks.

Amadou Onana made a late substitute appearance in the Europa League final after recovering from a calf injury, but Boubacar Kamara and Alysson remain sidelined.

Unai Emery could make a number of changes to the team following the Europa League final, and Douglas Luiz, Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho are all in line for farewell appearances before their loan deals expire.

Man City v Aston Villa odds

Man City are 3/10 to pick up all three points in Guardiola’s final game, while The Draw is 11/2.

Having won 1-0 in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier in the season, Villa are 9/1 to complete a league double over City for the first time since 1962-63.

Man City v Aston Villa prediction

Both sides have nothing to play in this fixture as Man City are guaranteed to finish second and Villa have already secured Champions League qualification.

But Guardiola’s announcement should now give City extra motivation as they will want to end his 10-year spell at the club on a positive note.

City have a brilliant record in this fixture, winning their last 15 Premier League home games against Villa by an aggregate score of 47-9.

Villa have also lost their final Premier League match of the season more often than any other side (16), including a 3-2 loss at the Etihad in 2021-22.

The hosts should make a strong start against a tired Villa side, and you can get Man City/Man City in the Half-Time/Full-Time market at 5/6.

Bernardo Silva netted the opener in a 2-1 win for City in this fixture last season and will want to get one last goal at the Etihad. He’s 19/4 to score anytime.