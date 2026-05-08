Man City v Brentford: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

After dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Everton, Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad as they look to keep their Premier League title dreams alive.

City have a game in hand on Arsenal but are five points behind and will need a favour from one of West Ham United, Burnley or Crystal Palace, in addition to also winning their remaining four games.

Brentford come into this game in seventh place after a 3-0 win over West Ham United and they are chasing a first-ever European campaign.

Man City v Brentford kick off time

Man City v Brentford kicks off at 17.30 BST on Saturday, May 9 at the Etihad.

Man City v Brentford how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Rodri has missed City’s last three matches with a groin issue and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Brentford game to determine his availability.

Josko Gvardiol is back in training as he continues his recovery from the broken leg he suffered against Chelsea in January, although this game may come too soon for him.

Fellow centre-back Ruben Dias is also nearing a return after missing the last seven games in all competitions with an ankle injury.

Brentford team news

Jordan Henderson hasn’t featured since a 0-0 draw with Leeds United in March, but he will be back in the Brentford squad at the Etihad.

Vitaly Janelt was back among the substitutes against West Ham following a three-month layoff with a metatarsal injury, and the midfielder is now ready to play.

Rico Henry remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are long-term absentees due to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Man City v Brentford odds

Man City are 3/8 to bounce back with a home win and close the gap on Arsenal to just two points.

Brentford are 7/1 to win at the Etihad for the first time since November 2022, while The Draw is 5/1.

The title betting has changed a lot in the last few days and it now shows Arsenal as 2/7 favourites, with City 7/2.

Brentford are 5/1 to secure a top-six finish and that could lead to Champions League qualification if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League.

Man City v Brentford predictions

Following the 3-3 draw with Everton, City will know that another slip-up would prove fatal to their Premier League title challenge.

It could be a nervy game for City if they don’t get an early goal, and we’re expecting Brentford to provide a stern test for Pep Guardiola’s side.

But City have won 12 of their 16 Premier League games at the Etihad this season, and we’re backing the hosts to win by a one-goal margin at 3/1.

This game is also a battle between the top two in the Premier League Golden Boot race, with Erling Haaland currently on 25 goals and Igor Thiago on 22.

Haaland has scored four goals in six Premier League appearances against Brentford, including the winner in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

We’re expecting the Norway international to extend his lead over Thiago, and he is 4/6 to score anytime against the Bees.