Manchester City’s hopes of cranking up the pressure on Arsenal have taken a blow in the last two matches.

While the Gunners scored back-to-back wins, City had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Sunderland and then conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to a managerless Chelsea on Sunday.

City are now out to 3/1 to win the title, with Arsenal as short as 1/4 having established a six-point lead with 18 games to go.

Brighton ended last weekend in 10th after scoring a routine 2-0 home victory over second-bottom Burnley.

That ended a run of six without a win for Fabian Hurzeler’s men although the three defeats in that sequence of LDLDLD were against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal, the other three members of the top four alongside City.

Brighton are certainly capable of upsetting the big teams – they beat City 2-1 at the Amex earlier this season – so this could be a trappy fixture for Pep Guardiola.

How to watch Man City v Brighton

Man City v Brighton kicks off at 19.30 GMT on Wednesday, January 7 at the Etihad Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Man City team news

City suffered a double injury blow in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea as Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias were both taken off injured.

It’s particularly bad news for Gvardiol, who will need surgery after suffering a tibial fracture to his right leg.

With John Stones also absent, Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov look set to be paired in central defence.

City will hope Rodri’s return provides extra solidity in front of the reshuffled back four.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Ake, Khusanov, O’Reilly; Rodri; Reijnders, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Brighton team news

The visitors will give late checks to Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer as they look to build on the home win over Burnley.

That game also saw Brighton favourite Pascal Gross make his return after resigning from Borussia Dortmund. His extra guile could see him promoted from the bench here.

The Seagulls must continue without Carlos Baleba, who is away at Afcon, while Adam Webster and Solly March are out with knee injuries.

Brighton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Gruda, De Cuyper, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Man City v Brighton stats

– Man City have never lost in 15 home league games against Brighton (W12 D3).

– Brighton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Man City (W2 D1), having avoided defeat in just two of their first 14 against them in the competition (W1 D1 L12).

– Man City have scored in all 17 of their Premier League games against Brighton, their joint-best 100% scoring record against an opponent along with Bournemouth.

– Manchester City have won 31 of their last 33 Premier League matches on a Wednesday (D1 L1), while at home they’ve won their last 22 Wednesday games.

– Brighton have shipped two goals in each of their last three away Premier League matches,

last having a longer run of conceding 2+ goals between August and November 2022 (5).

– Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Brighton.

– Haaland has failed to score in each of his last three Premier League games. In his top-flight career, he has never had four successive starts without scoring.

Man City v Brighton predictions

City will be kicking themselves that they didn’t finish Chelsea off and should return to winning ways here.

But given their injuries at the back, victory may not be achieved with a clean sheet.

Brighton usually have a goal in them on the road but they’ve conceded 16 times in 10 away games and appear particularly leaky of late.

In other words, rather than backing the hosts at very prohibitive odds of 1/3, it makes sense to take the option of Man City to win and both teams to score at 8/5.

Fantasy managers may be thinking of taking the captain’s armband off Erling Haaland but that could be a mistake.

The Norwegian is still getting big chances and a combination of ill luck and a slight dip in his usual ridiculously high standards have led to three games without a goal.

But he always scores against Brighton and it could be worth pushing the boat out and backing him to net two or more – something he’s done 12 times this season for club and country.

A Haaland brace is 12/5.