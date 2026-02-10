This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester City’s dramatic late win over Liverpool has given them a renewed sense of hope as they look to catch Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s outstanding 74th‑minute free-kick left City staring at another Anfield defeat, which would have left them nine points adrift of Arsenal.

But Bernardo Silva’s equaliser and Erling Haaland’s injury-time penalty gave City a much-needed win and reduced the gap to six points.

Pep Guardiola’s side now face Fulham at the Etihad and could temporarily close the gap to just three points, with the league leaders not in action until the following evening when they play Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fulham have their own ambitions and are looking to secure European qualification, but they come into this game after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

An injury-time goal from Benjamin Sesko saw them lose 3-2 at Manchester United, and they let a one-goal lead slip with 15 minutes remaining to lose 2-1 at home to Everton.

Man City and Fulham played out a nine-goal thriller last time these two sides met in early December. The Citizens won 5-4 at Craven Cottage, although three late goals from the hosts made it a nervy ending.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham

Man City vs Fulham kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, February 11 at the Etihad. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting from 19:00.

Man City team news

Abdukodir Khusanov collided with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 2-1 win at Anfield, with the goalkeeper’s knee hitting his defender in the head.

Despite Khusanov seemingly telling Guardiola he was okay to continue, City’s medical team decided to take him off as a concussion substitute.

The Uzbekistan international was replaced by Ruben Dias, who made his return after missing eight games with a hamstring injury and will now be looking to start.

Fellow centre-back John Stones is back in training after a two-month absence, although the 31-year-old is unlikely to be thrown into action against Fulham.

Wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho are both thought to be closing in on a return after their recent injury issues, but this match may just come too soon for them.

Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined after suffering a tibial fracture earlier this year and Mateo Kovacic is the other long-term absentee.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Semenyo, Reijnders, Bernardo, Cherki; Haaland

Fulham team news

Fulham captain Tom Cairney missed the 2-1 defeat at home to Everton last weekend with a minor calf issue, and he remains unavailable for selection.

Sasa Lukic is the only other absentee for Marco Silva’s side, having suffered a hamstring injury in their 1-0 loss to Leeds United last month.

Rodrigo Muniz and Kenny Tete returned from their own hamstring injuries against Everton, replacing Raul Jimenez and Timothy Castagne in the second half.

Oscar Bobb joined Fulham from Manchester City in a £27million deal in the January transfer window and made his debut at the weekend, getting seven minutes from the bench.

The Norway international will be looking to start against his former club, but Harry Wilson and Samuel Chukwueze are expected to continue on the flanks.

Fulham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Man City vs Fulham stats

– Man City have won their last 19 meetings with Fulham in all competitions, the longest winning run one side has had against another in English football history.

– Man City have scored at least two goals in each of their last 20 games against Fulham, and the last time they failed to score against the Cottagers was in March 2004.

– Man City are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games at the Etihad (W9 D2), with only Sunderland (12) on a longer home unbeaten run.

– Fulham have lost their last eight away Premier League games against Man City by an aggregate score of 25-4.

– The last time Fulham took all three points against Man City in the Premier League was April 2009, when they recorded a 3-1 win at the Etihad.

– Fulham boss Marco Silva has lost all 13 of his Premier League games against Man City, the most one manager has faced an opponent with a 100% loss rate.

– Erling Haaland has been involved in 10 goals in just seven appearances against Fulham in the Premier League (7 goals, 3 assists).

– Antoine Semenyo has been involved in five goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Fulham (3 goals, 2 assists).

Man City vs Fulham predictions

Man City have drawn two of their last three Premier League home games, but their incredible record against Fulham suggests they’ll pick up all three points.

The bookies are also expecting a home win and that’s available at just 4/11, but you can back Man City/Man City in the Half Time/Full Time market at 1/1.

Guardiola’s side should also have enough to win by a comfortable margin, so look at the -2.5 Asian handicap at 9/4.

Haaland hasn’t scored from open play in the Premier League since before Christmas, but that run surely has to end soon and Fulham are one of his favourite opponents. He’s 11/20 to score anytime.

Semenyo got two goals and an assist against Fulham in a 3-1 win for Bournemouth earlier in the season. He’s 22/25 to score or assist at the Etihad.