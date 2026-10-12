Man City v PSG: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

What’s the French for “cheats”? PSG fans will no doubt bellow it out in both French (“Astuces”) and English on Wednesday night as they become the next team to take on Manchester City since the hosts were found guilty by the Premier League.

The hostility certainly didn’t put City off at Anfield where Enzo Maresca’s side continued their 100% start to the season by sweeping aside Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield after the Reds were reduced to 10 men just after the hour.

PSG have made a far less convincing start to their domestic campaign and are only sixth after six games. But in Europe, they gave a reminder why they’ve been crowned champions of Europe for the last two seasons by smashing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in their opener. That came the night after City had scored a 2-0 away win in Porto.

Man City v PSG kick-off time

Man City v PSG kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 14 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City v PSG: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Both TalkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Maresca has a fully fit squad for Wednesday’s game. Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly all shook off minor issues during the international break to start at Anfield.

Phil Foden returns to the squad after serving a three-match domestic ban for his red card against Manchester United.

Jeremy Doku is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score in the 3-0 win over Liverpool.

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes are back in training after being rested for the weekend win over Le Mans. Dembele returned on Saturday and Mendes on Sunday.

Senny Mayulu is the only absentee after picking up a thigh injury with France’s under-21s. He’s expected to be out for around a month.

Otherwise, Luis Enrique has a healthy squad for the trip to Manchester.

Man City v PSG odds

Man City are 6/5 favourites to win the game and make it nine straight wins in all competitions.

PSG are 15/8 while The Draw is 3/1.

In the outright Champions League betting, PSG are 11/2 to win the tournament for a third straight year while Man City are 9/1.

Man City v PSG prediction

In many ways, a trip to Anfield was the perfect venue for City to go into siege mentality mode.

But how will the dynamics work here? That’s the problem with predicting their games now; there’s lots of psychological guesswork.

PSG have made a sleepy start domestically but the 6-1 win over Bratislava has sparked a four-match winning run.

In short, both sides are in form and both are scoring but letting a few in at the back (City’s last home game was a 5-3 win over Sunderland).

So let’s have a wager on a mini-classic and split stakes between 3-2 Man City at 18/1 and 3-2 PSG at 20/1.

Ousmane Dembele has only played 45 minutes against City but scored in the 4-2 home win last season. He’s also banked three goals in two starts at Anfield and netted the winner in a 1-0 win over Arsenal at The Emirates in 2025 so does well on English grounds.

Back the French frontman to score at 15/8.

A Dembele/Erling Haaland goalscorer double pays 9/2.