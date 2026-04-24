Man City v Southampton: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Premier League leaders Manchester City and Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton switch attention from their leagues to the FA Cup this weekend as they face off at Wembley for a place in the final.

Man City reached the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Liverpool, while Southampton upset City’s title rivals Arsenal by a 2-1 scoreline. Now, they stand in each other’s way for a place in the final against either Chelsea or Leeds United.

Southampton knocked City out of the EFL Cup in 2023 the last time they met in a knockout game, but the most recent FA Cup clash between the two sides was a 4-1 quarter-final win for City in 2022.

Man City v Southampton kick-off time

Man City v Southampton kicks off at 5:15pm BST on Saturday, April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Man City v Southampton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via BBC One and TNT Sports 1. The BBC’s coverage begins at 4:45pm and TNT’s begins at 4pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage, starting at 5pm.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola had to leave Rodri out against Burnley in midweek due to injury, stating in the build-up to the game that he would have to see regarding his availability for Southampton.

Defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are both expected to remain out with their injuries.

Summer signing Rayan Cherki could reach the milestone of his 50th appearance for City.

Southampton team news

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been out since February with a wrist injury, but had lost his starting place to Bayern Munich loanee Daniel Peretz before that anyway.

Full-back Mads Roerslev is another long-term absentee, having suffered a knee injury back in November.

City academy graduate Taylor Harwood-Bellis captained Southampton in the quarter-final against Arsenal and in their most recent Championship fixtures against Swansea and Bristol City.

Man City v Southampton odds

Last season’s runners up, City are odds-on favourites to progress to a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, having been among the bookies’ favourites since the start of the competition.

A City win in 90 minutes is 2/9. A win in extra time is 12/1 and a win on penalties is 22/1.

The longest shot to win the competition outright, Southampton are 9/1 to beat City in 90 minutes, 40/1 to win in extra time and 25/1 to win on penalties.

Man City v Southampton prediction

Southampton’s resurgence since the appointment of Tonda Eckert has been exceptional and they have shown in the past round that they have what it takes to cause an upset against one of the Premier League’s strongest teams.

But City should have too much for them while on a roll of their own. With their next league game not until next Monday, May 4 – unlike Southampton who have to play this coming Tuesday – Guardiola’s side can go all in as long as they aren’t carrying too much fatigue from the Burnley game midweek.

It’s hard to see past a City win – and without having to go to extra time – but this is the FA Cup and anything can happen.