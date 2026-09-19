Man City v Sunderland: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester City will look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host Sunderland at the Etihad.

City have 12 points out of 12 following Erling Haaland’s controversial winner against Manchester United last weekend, and they’ve since recorded a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland have just four points from their opening four Premier League games, but they come into this game after a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Man City v Sunderland kick-off time

Man City v Sunderland kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, September 20 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City v Sunderland how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Enzo Maresca made 10 changes to his starting line-up for the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich, and several senior players were rested.

The Man City team should have a more familiar feel this weekend, with Gianluigi Donnarumma behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol.

Elliot Anderson will partner Enzo Fernandez in the midfield and Rayan Cherki is expected to continue in the No.10 role as Phil Foden serves the second of a three-game suspension.

Erling Haaland netted the winner in the Manchester derby last weekend and will spearhead the attack, supported by Antoine Semenyo and Iliman Ndiaye out wide.

Jeremy Doku hasn’t featured since picking up a calf injury in the Community Shield, but should be back on the bench against Sunderland.

Sunderland team news

Reinildo will miss the trip to the Etihad after giving away a penalty and picking up a second yellow card in the closing stages of the defeat against Arsenal.

Left-back Dayann Methalie arrived from Toulouse in a £25.6million deal in the summer and is now expected to make his Premier League debut in Reinildo’s absence.

Omar Alderete was substituted in the 52nd minute against AZ Alkmaar after picking up a muscle injury and is now a major doubt for this weekend.

But Daniel Ballard has started their opening four Premier League games and is likely to play at the Etihad regardless of how his fellow centre-back recovers from that injury.

Thomas Meunier, Brian Brobbey and Angulo should also go back in the starting line-up after being named on the bench in midweek.

Habib Diarra is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Romaine Mundle faces a few months out after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury.

Man City v Sunderland odds

Man City are 1/3 to beat Sunderland and make it 15 points out of 15 from their opening five Premier League games in 2026/27.

Sunderland are 37/4 to upset the hosts and beat Man City for the first time since November 2013, while The Draw is 5/1.

City are 15/8 second favourites to win the Premier League behind 8/13 Arsenal.

Man City v Sunderland prediction

Since losing 3-0 against Arsenal in the Community Shield, Manchester City have won six games in a row in all competitions, and scored 15 goals in the process.

Initial doubts over Enzo Maresca’s ability to succeed Pep Guardiola have been quelled, and he is aiming to become just the sixth manager to win his first five Premier League games in charge of a club.

Having recorded 12 wins and two draws from their 14 Premier League home games against Sunderland, Man City should secure another three points here.

The Black Cats are still learning how to juggle Premier League and European football, and they have scored just one goal from open play across their last four matches in all competitions.

Man City have also kept four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, last conceding via a Gianluigi Donnarumma own goal against Crystal Palace in August.

With that in mind, we’re backing Man City to win to nil at 6/5. A repeat of the 3-0 scoreline from last season is available at 8/1.

Haaland has netted against 24 of the 25 clubs he has faced in the Premier League since arriving in England, with Sunderland the one exception.

The Norway international didn’t score in either of his two games against Sunderland last season and will be determined to put that right. He is 4/6 to score anytime.

Cherki registered two assists in this fixture last season and is 15/8 to set up another goal against the Black Cats.