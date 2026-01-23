This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Who would have thought that Wolves go into Saturday’s game at the Etihad in better form than hosts Manchester City.

Written off a long time ago and still 14 points from safety, Wolves have at least found some bite in recent weeks by embarking on a four-match unbeaten in the Premier League (three draws, one win).

Add in a 6-1 mauling of Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and Wolves’ last defeat was a narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool on December 27.

City remain second in the Premier League but they’ve had a disastrous week.

Totally outplayed and defeated 2-0 in the Manchester derby, they then travelled to the Arctic Circle and were humiliated 3-1 in the Champions League by Bodo/Glimt.

The performance was so bad, the shamed City squad even refunded ticket costs for the 374 hardy supporters who made the trip to Norway.

The Premier League isn’t gone yet as Arsenal have stuttered too but City are now seven points behind the Gunners after three draws and a loss in their last four top-flight games.

They simply can’t afford another slip-up here.

How to watch Man City v Wolves

Man City v Wolves kicks off at 15.00 GMT on Saturday, January 24 at the Etihad Stadium.

There is no live coverage in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Man City team news

After conceding five times in the last two matches, Pep Guardiola will be keen to throw new signing Marc Guehi straight into the starting line-up.

After his £20m move from Crystal Palace, Guehi is likely to come in for youngster Max Alleyne, who has struggled while covering for the still injured centre-back trio of Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones.

After illness, Matheus Nunes should return to right-back, likely denying Rayan Ait-Nouri a start against his former club.

Rodri is available despite his sending off against Bodo while Bernardo Silva could come back in after serving a ban.

Antoine Semenyo is set to return after missing the trip to Norway in midweek.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Semenyo, Silva, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Wolves team news

Wolves boss Rob Edwards must decide whether to recall Jorgen Strand Larsen to the starting XI after leaving him on the bench for five straight games in the Premier League.

The visitors have managed just 15 goals in the Premier League and just five away from home so Edwards needs more firepower.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Toti Gomes and Leon Chiwome are all on the treatment table while Tawanda Chirewa will be assessed following an illness.

Wolves expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane; H. Bueno, Hwang; Strand Larsen.

Man City v Wolves stats

– Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Wolves, with the exception being a 2-1 loss at Molineux in September 2023.

– Wolves have won just one of their 11 Premier League away games against Manchester City (D1 L9), losing the last five in a row since a 2-0 victory in October 2019.

– Man City are unbeaten in their last 30 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (W24 D6). They’ve won their last nine against bottom placed sides by an aggregate score of 36-0.

– Though they’ve lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games (W6 D3), Manchester City are winless in their last four (D3 L1). They last went longer without a win between October/November 2009 (7 consecutive draws under Mark Hughes).

– Wolves are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W1 D3), earning twice as many points (6) in this run as they had in their previous 22 matches (W0 D3 L19).

– Man City striker Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals against Wolves than any other player (10).

– Antoine Semenyo has been involved in 14 goals in his last 16 home appearances in all competitions (10 goals, 4 assists), scoring and assisting a goal in his only game for Man City at the Etihad Stadium so far.

– Since the start of December, 18-year-old Mateus Mané has the most goals (2), and goal involvements (3) for Wolves in the Premier League, while he also ranks second for most shots (12) and touches in the opposition box (15) for the club in that time.

Man City v Wolves predictions

City’s poor run surely can’t go on but even before their recent uptick in form, Wolves were no pushovers away from home.

Looking at how they’ve performed in away games against other members of the top four, the men from Molineux lost by a single goal at Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal.

They could easily have drawn all three and note that Wolves have conceded the same number of away goals (18) as Liverpool.

Wolves look to have unearthed a star in Mateus Mane and the teenager is worth a punt at 11/2 to find the net. City are vulnerable at the back so it’s a bet worth chancing.

On current form, the draw is tempting at 6/1 but surely Pep’s men will stop the rot soon.

Wolves are likely to make it difficult for them though so let’s take into account those games at Villa Park, Anfield and the Emirates by backing Man City to win by 1 Goal at 10/3.