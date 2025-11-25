This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester City continue to oscillate between looking like Arsenal’s major title rivals and a side grasping at former greatness.

After four straight wins, the latest plot twist was a 2-1 loss against Newcastle at the weekend. That was their second straight defeat on the road in the Premier League and left them seven points behind the Gunners.

But since losing 2-0 at home to Spurs in August, Pep Guardiola’s men have been relentless at home, winning seven out of seven and scoring 22 goals in the process.

That included a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their last Champions League outing in Manchester.

Dortmund (fourth) and Leverkusen (third) are separated by just a point in the Bundesliga this season and Tuesday’s opponents, now managed by former Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand, head to the Etihad on the back of a three-match winning run.

The first of those was a 1-0 success at Benfica although that was their first win in this year’s tournament after two draws and a 7-2 home thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Leverkusen start Matchweek 5 of the Champions League in 21st while unbeaten City are fourth after three wins and a draw.

How to watch Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen

Man City v Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, November 25 at the Etihad.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

City will definitely be without Mateo Kovacic again while Rodri’s hamstring problem suggests Nico Gonzalez will play the holding role once more.

The main decisions for Guardiola will come in defence where he could shake things up and rotate from the back four that kicked off against Newcastle.

That could mean Rico Lewis and Rayan Ait-Nouri coming in to take the full-back roles and John Stones being recalled in central defence.

In midfield, Tijjani Reijnders may replace Bernardo Silva.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Lewis, Stones, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Savinho; Haaland

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will definitely be without midfielder Robert Andrich who is serving the second game of his ban following a red card in the 7-2 loss to PSG.

Defender Edmond Tapsoba is also suspended while the headaches for Hjulmand are added to with Lucas Vazquez, Equi Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios and Axel Tape-Kobrissa all set to miss out through injury.

The visitors have conceded 10 goals in their four Champions League matches so former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and ex-Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken will have their work cut out to try and keep Haaland at bay.

Bayer Leverkusen expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Flekken; Belocian, Bade, Quansah; Hofmann, Maza, Garcia, Grimaldo; Poku, Tillman; Schick

Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen stats

– Bayer Leverkusen will be the eighth different German team that Manchester City have faced in European competition, in their 39th match against German opposition (P38 W24 D6 L8 to date).

– Manchester City have won their last 13 home games against German opposition in the UEFA Champions League by an aggregate score of 49-13.

– Manchester City have only lost one of their last 24 games against German teams in the UEFA Champions League (W19 D4).

– Bayer Leverkusen have lost eight of their 10 away games against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1).

– This will be Pep Guardiola’s 100th UEFA Champions League game in charge of Manchester City (P99 W62 D19 L18).

– Manchester City haven’t trailed at any point in the UEFA Champions League this season, and have led for 62% of their total match time (239:45).

– Erling Haaland could make his 50th start in the UEFA Champions League here (currently on 49). The Norwegian will hold the record for most goals scored within a player’s first 50 starts in the competition, even if he doesn’t find the net in this match (50).

Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions

City, like a few big teams this season, almost need to be judged as two separate sides: one who is a monster at home and the other who is fragile away.

As we’re at the Etihad on Tuesday night, expect City to atone – and then some – for their disappointing 2-1 loss at Newcastle.

City blasted four past Dortmund earlier this month and, worryingly for the visitors, Leverkusen leak more goals on the road than their German compatriots.

Pep’s men are 2/1 to score over 3.5 goals again which is a play and over 4.5 at 9/2 is worth a look too if things really click.

After firing blanks against Newcastle, Erling Haaland could be a dangerous animal here so try him at 9/5 to score two or more.

He’s done that in 10 of his 21 matches for club and country this season so, on those numbers, should be nearer even money to bag a brace.