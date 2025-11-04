Erling Haaland scored a staggering 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund but, as he prepares to take on his former side, the Norwegian is producing even more eyewatering numbers.

A brace in the entertaining 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday made it 26 goals in 16 starts for club and country this season.

Seven times in his last 12 matches he’s scored at least twice.

Haaland has netted four of Manchester City’s six goals in this season’s Champions League, helping Pep Guardiola’s men to 2-0 wins over Napoli (home) and Villarreal (away) and a 2-2 draw in Monaco.

But when it comes to finding the net, Dortmund bring plenty to the party too.

The German giants have been rampant in this year’s Champions League, scoring four goals in each of their three matches – a thrilling 4-4 draw at Juventus, a 4-1 win over Athletic Club and a 4-2 away success at Copenhagen.

In contrast to City, they’ve shared those goals around with nine different players getting on the scoresheet across those three matches.

They haven’t been as exciting domestically but a second straight 1-0 win at the weekend (at Augsburg) made it 20 points from nine Bundesliga games. They sit third in the table.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

Man City v Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 5 at the Etihad.

The game will be shown live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola may still want to protect Rodri, meaning Nico Gonzalez will start in the holding role.

The other contender for that slot, Mateo Kovacic, is still out with an ankle problem.

Pep may also have half an eye on Bernardo Silva’s involvement as the veteran midfielder faces a suspension if picking up a booking.

With Liverpool up next at the weekend, City could make several changes to the side that beat Bournemouth. John Stones is a contender to return in central defence.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Lewis, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Niko Kovac knows he needs his main men available if Dortmund are to cause an upset and there’s good news on that front.

Nico Schlotterbeck should be in line to start again after illness while Niklas Sule is expected to recover from a toe injury.

Elsewhere, Dortmund have a doubt over squad player Julien Duranville (shoulder) while Jobe Bellingham will hope his two assists against Copenhagen will earn him the nod.

Jude’s younger brother has been benched for the last four Bundesliga games but has started the last two Champions League matches.

Borussia Dortmund expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Beier; Guirassy.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund stats

– City have won three of the teams’ previous six meetings, Dortmund winning one with two draws; at home, City’s record is W2 D1. The English club won 2-1 in Manchester in the 2022/23 group stage.

– Phil Foden scored in both legs as City beat Dortmund 2-1 at home and away in the 2020/21 quarter-finals.

– City have won their last 11 matches at home to German clubs, most recently beating Leipzig 3-2 on Matchday 5 in 2023/24. That made it one defeat in City’s last 23 games against Bundesliga opponents (W18 D4).

– Dortmund have won three of their last four matches against English teams (L1), beating Newcastle United 1-0 away and 2-0 at home in the 2023/24 group stage.

– A 2-0 win at Villarreal on Matchday 3 was only City’s third in ten Champions League matches (D2 L5).

– City are unbeaten in 22 home Champions League group stage/league phase games (W19 D3), since a 1-2 Matchday 1 loss to Lyon in 2018/19.

– Erling Haaland has scored 37 goals in 33 group stage/league phase appearances.

– Dortmund have lost only one of their last ten Champions League matches (W6 D3).

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund predictions

The last time these two met (the Etihad in September 2022) Jude Bellingham’s goal looked set to give Dortmund victory but City scored twice in the final 10 minutes to nick it 2-1.

The winner, of course, came from a certain Erling Haaland and, in his current form, the Norwegian powerhouse simply has to be backed to put one over his former side again.

While Dortmund have scored 12 times in three Champions League games, they’ve also shipped seven goals so Haaland should be licking his chops.

The prices reflect his incredible form this season: Haaland is 40/85 to net anytime, 11/5 to rack up another brace and just 8/1 for a hat-trick.

But the 9/4 for first goal is worth a go given that it’s landed in five of City’s last six matches.

City should have too much but Dortmund’s ability to find the net suggests Man City win and both teams to score at 6/4 is the best way to play this.