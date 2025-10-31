Manchester City face high-flying Bournemouth in the Premier League on Super Sunday

Manchester City return to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, trying to steady themselves after another stumble in the title race.

A 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa exposed familiar cracks, with Pep Guardiola’s side again looking short of ideas when Erling Haaland doesn’t deliver.

The Norwegian has scored 65% of City’s league goals this season, and when he draws a blank, they rarely win.

Bournemouth arrive as the Premier League’s surprise package, second in the table after an eight-game unbeaten run that has seen them mix slick football with resilience.

Andoni Iraola’s side are fearless and quick, scoring eight away goals and thriving on transitions. Their 18 points from nine matches is the club’s best-ever top-flight start.

Eli Junior Kroupi has been the breakout story, scoring in three straight Premier League games at just 19.

City’s record against Bournemouth, though, is brutal. They’ve won all eight Premier League meetings at the Etihad, scoring 27 times in the process.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Bournemouth kicks off at 14:00 (UK) on Sunday, November 2, at the Etihad Stadium.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

For radio listeners, full commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola should have both Haaland and Rodri available again after the pair returned to full training this week.

Phil Foden is expected to start on his 200th Premier League appearance, while Rayan Cherki drops back to the bench despite a goal and assist in midweek.

Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns and could field his strongest XI for the first time in weeks.

Manchester City expected line-up

(4-3-3) Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; González; Bernardo Silva, Reijnders; Foden, Savinho, Haaland

Bournemouth team news

Iraola welcomes back Enes Ünal, who made his first appearance in nine months against Nottingham Forest, though he’s likely to stay among the substitutes.

The visitors remain without Evanilson due to a calf issue, but Eli Junior Kroupi continues to shine after scoring in three straight league matches.

The 19-year-old will again lead the line, supported by Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert.

There are no new injuries for Bournemouth, whose consistency and energy have powered their remarkable eight-game unbeaten run.

Bournemouth expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Jiménez, Diakité, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi

Manchester City vs Bournemouth stats

– Manchester City have won all eight of their Premier League home games against Bournemouth.

– Bournemouth have lost 15 of their 16 Premier League meetings with City, their only win coming 2–1 at home last season.

– City have already lost three league matches this season — their worst start since 2013–14, when they still went on to win the title.

– Bournemouth are on the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (8 games: W5 D3).

– The Cherries have scored more goals from outside the box (6) than any other top-flight side this season.

– City are averaging just 13.7 shots per game, their lowest tally since 2007–08.

– Eli Junior Kroupi has scored in three straight Premier League games; another goal would make him only the fourth teenager ever to score in four consecutive top-flight matches.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth have been the story of the season so far, but this trip to the Etihad feels like their toughest test yet.

Their attacking style under Iraola has thrilled neutrals, though it also leaves space for City to exploit.

Pep Guardiola’s side are rarely vulnerable at home and have scored 12 goals in their last four matches at the Etihad.

With Haaland and Rodri both back, they should regain the control and punch that went missing in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth’s confidence and form suggest they won’t sit back, and their record of six goals from outside the box shows they can hurt anyone.

Both teams have scored in four of City’s last five matches at home, while the Cherries’ direct attacking play has troubled every side they’ve faced.

With both teams full of pace in forward areas, both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 11/4 looks a strong angle.

There’s also value in backing Eli Junior Kroupi to get involved again. The teenager has scored in three straight league games and looks fearless. He could score or assist at 15/8.