Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Manchester City will look to keep the Premier League title race alive when they play their game in hand against Crystal Palace.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal, and a slip-up against Palace would allow the Gunners to win the league with a victory in their next game.

Palace come into this game after a 2-2 draw with Everton, but their primary focus is the Conference League, where they will face Rayo Vallecano in the final on May 27.

Man City v Crystal Palace kick off time

Man City v Crystal Palace kicks off at 20.00 BST on Wednesday, May 13 at the Etihad.

Man City v Crystal Palace how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Rodri will need a late fitness test to determine if he can feature against Palace after missing City’s previous four games with a groin injury.

Abdukodir Khusanov has been a key player for City, but missed last weekend’s 3-0 win over Brentford due to a knock and is now a doubt for the game against Palace.

Nathan Ake replaced the centre-back in the starting line-up, while Ruben Dias was back in the matchday squad against Brentford after returning from an ankle injury.

Fellow centre-back Josko Gvardiol is also closing in on a return to action, having not featured since suffering a broken leg against Chelsea in January.

Crystal Palace team news

Evann Guessand has missed Crystal Palace’s last eight matches in all competitions with a knee injury, but could return at the Etihad after taking part in training.

Borna Sosa remains sidelined with a minor injury, and Palace are unlikely to take any risks ahead of the Conference League final.

Eddie Nketiah has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 season with a hamstring injury, while Cheick Doucoure is a long-term absentee.

Man City vs Crystal Palace odds

Man City are 2/9 favourites to win the match and close the gap on Arsenal to two points.

Palace are 14/1 to win at the Etihad for the first time since Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored in a 2-0 victory in October 2021, while The Draw is 7/1.

Arsenal’s fate is now firmly in their own hands ahead of their final two Premier League games, and the title betting currently shows the Gunners as 1/6 favourites, with City 5/1.

Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction

City will have been left deflated following the decision to rule out West Ham’s injury-time equaliser against Arsenal, and the Gunners are now edging closer to a first Premier League trophy in 22 years.

They may now have one eye on the upcoming FA Cup final against Chelsea, having lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace in last year’s final.

But Pep Guardiola has promised that his City side will keep fighting in the title race, and they will look to take it to the final day of the season.

They should secure a comfortable victory over a Palace side that have nothing to play for in the league, and we’re backing Man City/Man City in the Half Time/Full Time market at 4/6.

Jeremy Doku has hit top form in recent weeks, registering four goals and two assists across his last four appearances in all competitions.

The Belgium international is 9/10 to score or assist against Palace. He’s also netted the opening goal in his last two games and is 9/1 to do it for a third game in a row.