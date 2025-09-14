Man City vs Man Utd predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Manchester falls silent as its two football powerhouses clash in a fixture that could prove pivotal to the course of both teams’ season on Sunday afternoon.

For Pep Guardiola, a mammoth injury list greets him following the international break with several key players unavailable including new signing Rayan Cherki and Josko Gvardiol.

It comes at a bad time for the Spaniard as the Cityzens have just lost back-to-back games at the hands of Tottenham and Brighton.

United’s season got off to a bad start, with the Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby piling on the pressure on Ruben Amorim, but they chalked up an important win over Burnley before the break.

That cup exit could be banished from the memory of Red Devils fans if they got one over their local rivals in this weekend’s showpiece fixture.

It has all the potential to be an exciting new chapter in the history of this famous fixture and you can follow it on our live score centre.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola has an injury crisis to deal with and it’s only three games into a long season, but there’s some good news for the City boss as Gianluigi Donnarumma could make his debut.

Cherki, Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Savinho, Marcus Bettinelli, Omar Marmoush and Kalvin Phillips are all ruled out.

Phil Foden, Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones could make the matchday squad, but there are still doubts over the trio.

Man City predicted line-up

Man Utd team news

Mateus Cunha is ruled out with a thigh injury he sustained against Burnley, while Lisandro Martinez is still absent with a long-term knee injury.

There are currently doubts over Diogo Dalot and Mason Mount ahead of the game as well.

With Cunha’s absence, Benjamin Sesko could make his first Premier League start.

Man Utd predicted line-up

Man City vs Man Utd: Where to watch and listen

The game is the second part of Sky Sports’ Super Sunday, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 16:00. There will also be radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Man City vs Man Utd stats

Despite the big gap in quality between the two sides in recent times, the Red Devils have had success in the game.

Man Utd have won three of the last eight derbies (1 D, 4 L) and there’s been goals in those eight games, with the net being found 21 times.

Guardiola has lost nine times to United in his career (16 W, 4 D), only Tottenham and Liverpool have beaten a Guardiola side more times.

Anthony Taylor is the referee, his last game refereeing United saw them lose 4-3 to Brentford in May, while he had the whistle in Man City’s 0-2 defeat to Liverpool.

Man City vs Man Utd prediction

With an injury crisis in the Eastlands and all the drama that the Man Utd soap opera has brought to us this season, this is a tough one to predict.

One thing that usually happens in the derby is goals, prior to the goalless draw in April, both teams had scored in eight of the last nine derbies.

Despite City’s stacked treatment room, Erling Haaland, off the back of a remarkable five-goal burst for Norway, is still available and has an excellent derby record, scoring six times in eight appearances against the Red Devils.

Haaland to score first and both teams to score look to be bets that carry some good value.